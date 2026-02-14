Anzeige
Samstag, 14.02.2026
14.02.2026 16:46 Uhr
The 28th Shanghai International Film Festival to Run from June 12 to 21

BERLIN, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of February 13 (local time), Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) hosted the "China Film Night" in Berlin, its first overseas promotion event in 2026, taking further its efforts to build an open, inclusive, and collaborative platform for exchange and mutual learning with a global perspective. During the event, Chen Guo, Managing Director of Shanghai International Film & TV Events Center, officially announced that the 28th SIFF will take place from June 12 to 21 this year.

Attendees at the 2026 Shanghai International Film Festival's Berlinale Promotion Event

For the previous edition, Chen noted that it received over 3,900 submissions from 119 countries and regions, with world premiere titles accounting for 77% of the Golden Goblet Award nominations. The festival screened 410 films and hosted nearly 100 audience meetings, drawing close to 500,000 admissions. Notably, nearly 20 films from the festival secured theatrical releases in China. The upgraded International Film & TV Market further cemented its role as a key hub for global content trading and industry networking, bring together 200 international exhibitors across over 50 industry events, including forums, panel discussions, and project pitches, and attracting over 10,000 professionals worldwide.

For the 28th SIFF scheduled for June 12-21 this year, Chen Guo expressed anticipation for meeting friends from around the world in early summer Shanghai. She also reminded that submissions for the Golden Goblet Awards across five competition categories - Main Competition, Asian New Talent, Documentary, Animation, and Short Film - along with International Panorama, remain open until the end of March. The booth application for the "International Film & TV Market" has also officially launched, with early bird discounts available for applications submitted by the end of March.

Film fosters cultural exchange and mutual learning among civilizations. This Berlin promotion event, infused with a strong vibe of the Spring Festival, was met with an enthusiastic response from more than 200 friends across various sectors. The warm and joyful ambiance underscored a key message to the world from SIFF: Welcome to Shanghai this June to celebrate the magic of cinema, explore the city's charm, savor its cuisine and culture, collaborate on industry opportunities, and together write a new chapter in cinema.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904254/c0256725c36f7e5579a0b404b87329ca.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-28th-shanghai-international-film-festival-to-run-from-june-12-to-21-302688262.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
