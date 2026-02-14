Anzeige
Samstag, 14.02.2026
14.02.2026 16:48 Uhr
Stablecoin Airdrops and 1,000 USDe Jackpot: Bybit Earn Announces Valentine's Day Surprises for New Users

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has in store Valentine's specials for new users from now until March 12, 2026, centered around Bybit Earn's stablecoin yield products including its flagship Stable Love Trio: BYUSDT, Mantle Vault, and USDe/USDtb.

Bybit Logo

The month-long affair welcomes all eligible Bybit new users who registered between January 1 to March 31, 2026. Participants stand to win lucky draw tickets to a 1,000 USDe jackpot draw through an initial deposit of $100 in value, successful referrals, and engagement with Earn products including BYUSDT, Mantle Vault staking, and USDe or USDtb spot trading or conversion.

A bonus track is available for on-chain mining fans. Eligible users who commit to minting 5,000 or more USDe or USDtb via On-Chain Earn will receive additional entries and a better chance to win from the jackpot.

The Trio are highlighted this Valentine's season at a time when both digital assets and traditional financial markets are in flux. Bybit Earn provides an avenue for the prudent trader who are committed to sustainable growth through diversification.

Bybit Earn's signature stablecoin yield products, with BYUSDT and Mantle Vault exclusive on Bybit, offer investors a way to access predictable yield opportunities while maintaining exposure to dollar-pegged assets. The structured nature of stablecoin earning mechanisms make them particularly relevant for risk-conscious investors seeking to preserve capital while earning passive income.

Registration is required. Rewards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Terms and conditions apply. For details of participation rules, users may visit: Earn Your Stablecoin Valentine: Win a 1000 USDe Airdrop Jackpot

Bybit / TheCryptoArk / IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stablecoin-airdrops-and-1-000-usde-jackpot-bybit-earn-announces-valentines-day-surprises-for-new-users-302688264.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
