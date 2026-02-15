As Electrification Penetrates, How JETOUR Stands Out with "Hybrid + Off-Road"?

WUHU, China, Feb. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With new energy vehicles accelerating their penetration, there is another pivotal question: How would electrification truly empower mobility? Faced with this challenge, JETOUR responds with a systematically architected hybrid mobility solution-anchored in the "Hybrid+ Off-Road" track. Built around PHEV technology, it integrates multi-terrain capability to deliver a full-domain mobility solution for complex road conditions. Today, grounded in this technical framework, JETOUR has formed a clear PHEV product lineup, including the T1, T2, and the G700, achieving full coverage from mainstream to high-end markets.

Electrification Reshapes Power: Much Stronger, Precise, And Flexible

In traditionally acknowledge, off-road meant large displacement engines. While in the electrification era, however, power output is no longer a crude measure of displacement. It becomes more precise and better adapted to diverse demands. The GAIA Architecture of G700 exactly represents this shift. Under the PHEV framework, it features a high-performance Super Hybrid system, combines a dedicated 2.0TD hybrid engine with a 2 DHT and a 210kW P3 motor-together delivering a combined maximum output of 665 kW. The engine and motor work in seamless coordination to deliver strong and efficient output. Electric motors respond instantly, enabling power delivery at the next level-10 milliseconds. Another advantage of PHEV is flexibility. Depending on road conditions, the system can switch driving modes. The dedicated large-capacity hybrid battery, co-developed with CATL, supports pure electric driving for short urban commutes, effectively reducing energy costs. For long-distance travel, it enables combined engine-motor operation, delivering exceptional range and driver confidence. It adapts easily to city roads, long-distance travel, and off-road terrain. In the electric era, off-road power is not just stronger, it is smarter and more controllable.

XWD Intelligent Four-Wheel-Drive: The Core of Hybrid Off-Road

If PHEV addresses the challenge of balancing power and efficiency, then the XWD fully automatic intelligent four-wheel-drive system sits at the core of JETOUR's "Hybrid+Off-Road" solution. JETOUR's new-generation XWD system integrates "7+X" intelligent driving modes, including a quick-switch "X Mode." Through a full-vehicle sensor network, it automatically detects terrain and enables multi-domain coordinated control-seamlessly integrating powertrain, chassis, and body systems. Sand, snow, mud, or rocks-each condition is met with the optimal setup. As a result, Off-road driving no longer relies on experience only: electrification and intelligent coordination lower the barrier to off-roading.

Electrification Redefines Premium and Comfort

Unlike the conventional off-road image defined by sheer ruggedness, JETOUR's "Hybrid+Off-Road" approach introduces a new dimension of experiential evolution. Electric driving is inherently quiet, with the overall NVH performance improved significantly. Its Power output is smooth and linear, enhancing comfort in daily commuting and long-distance travel. Furthermore, the electrified platform provides the increased computing power and system stability required to support smart cockpits and advanced driver-assistance features. This enables off-road vehicles to deliver not only formidable terrain capability, but also a premium, high-tech experience. Large interactive displays and multi-scenario driving assistance systems make everyday use more intuitive and effortless. Powered by electrification, off-road capability no longer comes at the expense of comfort. Instead, it achieves a refined balance between performance, premium quality, and intelligent technology.

A System-Level Strategy: From Mainstream to Flagship

Through its distinctive "Hybrid+Off-Road" approach, JETOUR has established a clear product layout. The T1 PHEV and T2 PHEV meet the needs of city driving and light off-road scenarios. The flagship G700 takes a step further in power, structure, and intelligent control, representing the brand's technological strength in the high-end hybrid off-road segment. Behind these models is a deeply integrated platform architecture. It unites the hybrid system, high-strength body structure, and intelligent XWD control. Mechanical performance and electric intelligence work as one, constructing a continually growing technical base. This is not a breakthrough born of a single model, but the mature output of a system-level capability.

As electrification reshapes the industry, JETOUR builds its foundation on PHEV and XWD intelligent four-wheel-drive, further elevated by the GAIA platform. Electric power, off-road strength, and refined comfort come together in a unified technical path. From power and control to product layout, JETOUR has built up a systematic technical path. From T1 PHEV and T2 PHEV to the G700, this lineup spans mainstream to premium markets and gives solid technical meaning to the "Travel+" philosophy. In the diverse exploration of electric off-road mobility, JETOUR has carved out a path that is both distinctive and extensible.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904259/image_5011064_14471448.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904260/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/as-electrification-penetrates-how-jetour-stands-out-with-hybrid--off-road-302688299.html