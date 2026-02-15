San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2026) - John G. Watson Foundation is pleased to announce that the organization will be participating in TechCon SoCal 2026 as a sponsor. This year's event will be held May 22-23 at the San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

John G. Watson Foundation is proud to support this year's event as a Silver Sponsor and to contribute to advancing conversations that support entrepreneurs and drive technology innovation and industry growth at TechCon SoCal.

TechCon SoCal, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About John G. Watson Foundation:



The John G. Watson Foundation was established in 2012 by the Tech Coast Angels (TCA) as a memorial fund in honor of John G. Watson. The fund was initiated by a $1 million gift from the family of John G. Watson, who was an active angel investor with the TCA until his untimely death in 2010. The Foundation utilizes investment earnings from the Watson family to fund activities that promote entrepreneurism in Southern California. John G. Watson was an active investor committed to innovation and further development of the prevalent entrepreneurial climate within San Diego.



The mission of the Foundation is to honor John G. Watson's memory and life through continued support of entrepreneurism in the San Diego region. The John G. Watson Foundation works to carry on his legacy and dedication to innovation by backing a variety of entrepreneurial businesses, individuals, as well as events and activities in the area. The John G. Watson Foundation is a non-profit entity, with all monetary support received assigned directly towards continued funding of new and existing entrepreneurial initiatives.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, a curated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

Source: TechCon Global