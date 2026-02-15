New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2026) - The Wellness Travel announces the launch of its first signature retreat, South Reset, an East Coast-to-South road trip experience designed for travelers seeking space to unplug, refocus, and return to daily life feeling renewed.

South Reset blends scenic driving with curated stops and structured wellness practices, offering participants a guided travel itinerary centered on rest, reflection, and simple routines. The retreat is built around The Wellness Travel's brand pillars: Reset. Rejuvenate. Restore.

What to Expect on South Reset

South Reset is designed as a supportive, intentionally paced travel experience. Program elements may include:

- A guided road-trip itinerary with planned wellness-focused stops

- Daily time blocks for journaling, mindfulness, and personal reflection

- Light movement practices and outdoor time (based on location and schedule)

- Simple meal structure and hydration guidance for ease while traveling

- Optional group check-ins and prompts to help participants stay aligned with personal goals during the trip

A Simple Nourishment Ritual

As part of the retreat rhythm, South Reset incorporates a simple nourishment ritual centered around bone broth as a comfort-focused, travel-friendly option. Participants may choose to include bone broth as part of their daily routine (for example, as a morning or evening warm beverage), alongside other foods that fit their preferences.

Follow the Launch

The Wellness Travel will share highlights from the inaugural South Reset experience across its social media channels, including destination moments, itinerary inspiration, and the retreat's daily themes.

About The Wellness Travel

The Wellness Travel is a wellness-focused travel brand creating curated retreats and itineraries that combine purposeful travel with simple routines. The company designs experiences that encourage travelers to slow down, reset their routines, and reconnect with what matters-through thoughtfully planned destinations, reflective practices, and a balanced approach to travel.

Founded by Oliwia Szczekot, a painter and lifestyle writer with a passion for holistic health, The Wellness Travel brings an artistic, intentional perspective to modern retreat experiences-where travel, creativity, and everyday rituals come together in a restorative way.

Upcoming Retreat: Beauty Inside Out (Los Cabos | March&May 2026)

The Wellness Travel's upcoming retreat, Beauty Inside Out, takes place in Los Cabos in March 2026 and is designed as a restorative escape featuring curated experiences, relaxation time, and guided holistic wellness practices.

