PR Newswire
16.02.2026 02:06 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Economist Group (Asia/Pacific) Limited: Technology for Change Asia 2026 to decode innovation for business growth

HONG KONG, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Economist Impact will host Technology for Change Asia 2026 on March 11th and 12th at the Hopewell Hotel. This premier event convenes over 700 industry and government leaders to pinpoint solutions that will help businesses prosper in an era of rapid technological shift.

Over 600 Industry and government leaders convened at the 2025 edition of Technology for Change Asia to discuss the transformative impact of technological innovation in the region. (PRNewsfoto/The Economist Group (Asia/Pacific) Limited)

The 2026 programme moves beyond hype to address the practical realities of the AI age. Attendees will engage with senior leaders to discuss regulatory divergence across Asia, the scaling of autonomous agents, the Greater Bay Area innovation ecosystem and the impact of smart mobility on global supply chains.

Speaking ahead of the event, Tom Standage, deputy editor of The Economist, said: "Uncertainty abounds in today's world, whether in geopolitics, trade or financial markets. Business leaders have little power to shape the environment in which their companies operate. But they do have agency, and the power to make a real difference, when it comes to the adoption of technology. The question is how best to embrace new innovations to deliver meaningful, measurable and sustainable impact. By convening this event, and hearing from organisations that are leading the way in technology adoption, we aim to highlight how technology can provide a positive and prosperous way forward."

50 speakers confirmed including:

  • James Elwes, chief information officer, international markets, Asia, HSBC
  • Alex Yang, co-founder, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, Tuya Smart
  • Spencer Lam, group chief technology officer, Shangri-La Group
  • Aseem Puri, digital chief executive officer, Unilever
  • Jeremy Goldstrich, vice-president, North-Pacific operations, FedEx
  • Sachin Verma, chief AI and data officer, Rakuten Mobile
  • Plus leaders from DBS, Volkswagen Group, FWD, OCBC, ST Engineering, Jardine Matheson, Swire Coca-Cola and more

The event is sponsored by Tata Communications, GCash, Ant International and FWD and supported by The Hong Kong Tourism Board and Invest Hong Kong.

Register: https://econint.co/3R

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact empowers businesses, governments and foundations to catalyse change and enable progress. We combine the rigour of a think tank with the creativity of a media brand, engaging an influential audience in the areas of sustainability, healthcare and new globalisation. Visit www.economistimpact.com for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903747/Technology_for_Change_Asia.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553795/Economist_Impact_Logo.jpg

Economist Impact Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Economist Group (Asia/Pacific) Limited)

Contact:
Karen Ma
Economist Impact
asiaevents@economist.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/technology-for-change-asia-2026-to-decode-innovation-for-business-growth-302688237.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
