Galan Lithium Limited: Hombre Muerto West Phase 1 Construction Update - Nanofiltration Plant Delivered to Site

Nanofiltration plant successfully delivered to HMW site

Galan and Authium teams have commenced on-site assembly. Assembly expected to be completed over the coming weeks

Evaporation (sylvinite) ponds for Phase 1 operations completed

Overall Phase 1 construction now approximately 85% complete

First processed brine expected early Q2 2026. First lithium chloride concentrate targeted in H1 2026

PERTH, AU / ACCESS Newswire / February 15, 2026 / Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on construction progress at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Project in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Commenting from the HMW site Galan's Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, said:

"Our HMW site team is very excited at the arrival of the nanofiltration plant. Over the past 2 years we have accumulated a lithium brine inventory of around 9,500 tonnes (LCE) in the HMW ponds. In the short term we plan to complete the nanofiltration plant assembly and commissioning, which will allow for the first processed lithium brine to be produced from HMW.

The nanofiltration plant has been designed, tested, constructed and transported on an accelerated project schedule. I would like to recognise Authium's and Galan's teams who have come together in a spirit of partnership to make this possible."

Nanofiltration Plant Delivered and Assembly Underway

The Company confirms that the nanofiltration plant for Phase 1 operations has successfully arrived at the HMW project site.

Galan's technical team, together with specialists from Authium Limited (Authium), have commenced on-site assembly of the plant. Installation and assembly activities are expected to continue over the coming weeks, after which commissioning activities will begin.

The nanofiltration plant is a key component of Galan's processing flowsheet and will enable the efficient treatment of brine as part of the Phase 1 production process.

Sylvinite Ponds Completed

Construction of the sylvinite ponds required for the commencement of Phase 1 operations has now been completed. These ponds have been designed to accelerate the evaporation of processed brine, which leads to quicker production of lithium chloride concentrate and product sales for Galan.

Following Galan's successful capital raising in January 2026, construction work on the evaporation ponds will continue after the nanofiltration plant has been commissioned, to allow for the expanded production rate of 5,200 tpa LCE.

Key Upcoming Milestones

Overall construction of Phase 1 at Hombre Muerto West is now approximately 85% complete, reflecting continued strong progress across processing infrastructure, evaporation ponds and supporting site facilities. As we execute the last phase of construction activities at HMW important milestones will include:

the completion of nanofiltration plant assembly;

commissioning and testing of brine processing systems;

first processed brine (targeted in the first half of 2026); and

first lithium chloride concentrate production (targeted in the first half of 2026).

The Galan Board has authorised this release.

