Esslinger today announced its public-media debut in Germany and the official online launch of its Vexel Series on Esslingerlife.de, starting February 15. Built for programmers and heavy computer users, Esslinger positions the height-adjustable sit-stand desk not as a piece of furniture, but as a modular ergonomic workstation system-where the desk is the platform and the accessory ecosystem is the core solution.
Long-session strain rarely comes from one item. It accumulates across the workstation: monitor height, input posture, lighting glare, standing comfort, and cable clutter interact as a system. Esslinger's approach is to make ergonomics practical in real setups through a coordinated set of ergonomic desk accessories that can be upgraded step by step.
Core Ergonomic Accessory Set (Ecosystem-first):
- Monitor arm for consistent screen height and angle
- Desk task light to reduce glare and stabilize lighting
- Keyboard tray to support a more sustainable input posture
- Anti-fatigue mat to improve sit-stand routines
- CPU holder to manage space and reduce cable chaos
Additional everyday items include a mouse pad and power strip.
To keep multi-device workstations clean and maintainable, every Vexel desk includes integrated cable management as standard. The high-capacity enclosure is designed to fit at least 5 power outlets-truly enabling multi-device connectivity, uses ventilation openings to prevent heat build-up under multi-device loads, and features a dual pull-pin drop-down mechanism for full access and quick maintenance. Internal cable control helps secure excess cable length, and the system remains stable across the full sit-stand height range-avoiding unintended opening or cable drag during adjustment.
"Esslinger rethinks the height-adjustable desk-not as furniture, but as an ergonomic workstation system designed for programmers," said Werner Claassen, Founder. "Our goal is to reduce daily friction in long-session work by combining a stable platform with an ecosystem of accessories that work together."
Availability Pricing
Available exclusively via Esslingerlife.de for Germany and Austria from February 15, 2026. Platform desk pricing starts at €670 (cable management included). Desk core accessory bundle starts at €750.
