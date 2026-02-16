A Perfect Recipe featuring Red Gold from Europe canned Tomatoes for a Special Day

NAPOLI, Italy, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Saudi Arabia celebrates its rich heritage and vibrant future on Founding Day 2026, we invite everyone to enjoy a culinary experience that blends Saudi tradition with Italian excellence. This February 22, showcase on festive tables a beloved Saudi Kabsa enhanced by the finest Italian canned tomatoes-a symbol of quality, safety, versatility, and culinary craftsmanship.

"In a world of diverse cuisines, Saudi consumers deserve the highest quality ingredients. Italian canned tomatoes are renowned for their consistent flavour, safety, and nutritional standards. We encourage Saudi households to incorporate Italian canned tomatoes into their daily recipes, enriching them while supporting global quality standards," stated Giovanni De Angelis, General Director of ANICAV - the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries.

Saudi Kabsa

This innovative twist on a beloved Saudi dish demonstrates how Italian canned tomatoes can enhance traditional flavours, creating a harmonious culinary fusion.

Ingredients:

400g jasmine rice

1 kg chicken pieces (or lamb, if preferred)

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tbsp tomato paste

400g canned whole peeled tomatoes

2 carrots, chopped

2 potatoes, chopped

1 tsp baharat (spice mix)

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 litre chicken stock

3 tbsp vegetable oil

salt and pepper to taste

fresh coriander to garnish

Method:

In a large saucepan, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and sauté until tender.

Add the garlic, baharat, and cinnamon, cooking for another minute. Stir in the tomato paste and the whole peeled tomatoes, crushing the tomatoes slightly. Cook for 5 minutes.

Add the chicken pieces and cook until browned. Pour in the chicken stock, add the carrots and potatoes, season with salt and pepper, and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer for about 45 minutes until the chicken is tender.

Meanwhile, rinse the rice and cook separately until al dente.

Serve the flavourful chicken and vegetable mixture over the rice, garnished with fresh coriander.

Let this Founding Day be a celebration of cultural ties, culinary excellence, and the shared appreciation for authentic flavours that unite Italy and Saudi Arabia.

For more recipes and to explore the flavourful world of Red Gold from Europe canned tomatoes, visit: https://redgoldfromeurope-sa.com

