A&S Resources Ltd: A&S Resources signs major contracts to unlock $2.5 trillion iron ore asset

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A&S Resources Limited has signed major strategic contracts that mark a decisive step toward unlocking one of the world's largest undeveloped high-grade iron ore concessions.

The Central African Republic-based project is linked to what geologists describe as one of the biggest magnetic anomalies globally, with resource potential exceeding 20 billion tonnes of predominantly high-grade iron ore. The company estimates the gross in-situ value of the mineral endowment at approximately $2.5 trillion.

Beyond iron ore, A&S Resources also holds a diversified mineral portfolio that includes critical minerals, rare earth elements, copper and other strategic resources, positioning the company as a significant natural resources player in the region.

The newly signed agreements involve several of the world's largest industrial and engineering groups - including major Chinese companies ranked among the Fortune Global 500 - who will collaborate on mine development, railway construction, export logistics and long-term off-take arrangements. Their participation brings substantial technical capability, project execution strength and infrastructure expertise to the development phase.

High-grade iron ore remains in strong global demand, particularly as steel producers seek more efficient and lower-emission raw materials. Analysts suggest that if developed as planned, the concession could rank among the largest iron ore operations worldwide.

Importantly, operations are now transitioning from planning to execution. Boots on the ground are scheduled for the end of March, with two major Chinese companies directly participating in early-stage operational mobilisation. Activities extend beyond railway construction, as comprehensive topographical and technical studies have already commenced - marking the formal start of on-site development works and signalling a clear move into implementation.

