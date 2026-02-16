PowerBank Corp., a North American developer and operator of solar and battery energy storage projects, reported $22.3 million in revenue for the second half of 2025 and secured new credit facilities to expand its project pipeline.From pv magazine USA PowerBank Corp. has released financial results for the six months ending Dec. 31, 2025, reporting higher revenue and improved margins. The company earned $22.3 million in revenue for the six-month period. This is an increase from $19.2 million during the same period last year. Gross profit reached $8.1 million, representing a 36% margin. This is up ...

