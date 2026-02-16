Anzeige
Steigende Produktionsmengen, operative Hebelwirkung und der Goldpreis könnten zusammen neue Impulse setzen
WKN: A0LHC1 | ISIN: NO0010345853 | Ticker-Symbol: ARC
16.02.2026 08:35 Uhr
Aker BP ASA: Aker BP establishes next-generation MMO alliance with Aker Solutions

LYSAKER, Norway, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP has awarded Aker Solutions a long-term agreement for Maintenance, Modification and Operation services (MMO) covering all Aker BP-operated assets on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The five-year agreement, effective from 1 March 2026, includes options for two additional four-year periods, ensuring a predictable and long-term collaboration between the companies.

The next generation MMO alliance will be a key enabler for Aker BP's ambitions to advance marginal field developments and modernise existing facilities. By working in fully integrated teams across the value chain, the parties aim to compress timelines, improve quality, and increase productivity.

These improvements will be driven by deeper organisational integration, expanded use of data-driven and AI supported workflows, and a commercial model designed to incentivise strong performance and continuous transformation.

"The Norwegian continental shelf needs a step change in productivity, and this alliance delivers exactly that," says Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP.

"By working in integrated teams from the start and rethinking how we work through data-driven workflows and scaling the use of AI, we unlock efficiency levels that were simply not possible before," Hersvik adds.

Contacts:
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesperson, tel.: +47 402 24 217
Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
