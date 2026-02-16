Cahill Gordon Reindel LLP is pleased to announce that Lisa Seifman has joined the firm as a partner in the firm's London office. Lisa will serve as Chair of Cahill's Real Estate Finance practice group and Co-Chair of Cahill's Digital Infrastructure Finance practice. Her arrival follows the recent addition of partner Jeremy Duffy, Chair of Cahill's European Leveraged Finance practice group and Co-Chair of the Digital Infrastructure Finance practice, further bolstering the firm's globally-recognized teams in these areas.

Lisa has particular knowledge of data center financings and advises on a wide range of market-leading projects around the world. She represents financial institutions and sponsors as well as internationally active developers and operators, and has broad experience in local and pan-European transactions. Lisa has extensive experience in complex cross-border real estate financings, including real estate investment acquisitions and disposals, development financing, NPL portfolio purchases and "loan on loan" real estate financings.

Cahill's new London-based team has worked on many of the largest data center mandates in Europe in recent years, becoming the go-to, first-choice team for EMEA data center financing. Together, they form a powerful complement to Cahill's New York office, which has led a number of data center finance engagements in the U.S. in recent months.

Jeremy will also maintain a sharp leveraged finance focus, advising global financial institutions, companies, and sponsors and their affiliated funds on European and cross-border leveraged finance matters. This further strengthens Cahill's transatlantic leveraged finance platform.

"We're thrilled to have Lisa join our London office," said Herb Washer, Chair of Cahill's Executive Committee. "With her arrival, along with Jeremy's, we can more efficiently service our clients' global needs in leveraged finance, private credit, and emerging areas in transactional finance. Bringing aboard these dynamic and well-respected partners reflects our deep commitment to building out our financial practices and strengthening our client offerings in London and across EMEA. With their know-how and extensive market and sector experience, Cahill stands ready to advise on the most complex European and cross-border transactions, whether on a standalone basis or in combination with our U.S. practice."

"Cahill's U.S. team has become a leader in data center and digital infrastructure finance, leading transactions that are truly groundbreaking. Given our own extensive experience in this industry and across real estate finance, we have the opportunity to become a cross-border powerhouse in this space. We could not be more excited for this incredible opportunity," said Lisa Seifman. "While Cahill is perhaps best known for its leveraged finance practice, the firm's offerings across high yield, investment grade, private credit, asset-backed finance, and bankruptcy and restructuring are also among the best in the legal world. These practices are deeply interconnected, creating a formidable foundation of financial capabilities."

About Cahill Gordon Reindel LLP

Cahill is among the most successful law firms in the world. With a history of legal innovation dating back to the firm's founding in 1919 on Wall Street, Cahill has long been trusted by market-leading financial institutions, companies, and their boards and officers to manage their most significant corporate transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. Based in New York's Financial District, Cahill also has offices in Washington, D.C., London, and Delaware.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260216205884/en/

Contacts:

Alex Stockham

astockham@rubenstein.com