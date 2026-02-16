Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, is now available on Google Pay in the UK. Google Pay users in the U.K. can choose Klarna's interest-free payment options at checkout.

Raji Behal, Head of Western and Southern Europe, UK Ireland at Klarna, said, "We're really excited to bring Klarna's fair, flexible and interest-free payment options to Google Pay users. This is a big moment for us and a major step towards our goal of being available at every checkout, everywhere. Together with Google, we're making it easier than ever for millions of shoppers to choose Klarna and pay in a smarter, more transparent way all from their phone.

Lisa Yokoyama, Director of Product Management at Google Paysaid: "Expanding our collaboration with Klarna to the U.K. underscores our goal to empower more people with the flexibility to pay how they choose. With people shopping on Google over a billion times a day, this broader footprint provides even more checkout options to help businesses drive tangible growth."

Klarna on Google Pay will offer Google Pay's UK consumers the flexibility of Klarna pay in 3 interest-free installment payment method. Users will be able to manage their purchases seamlessly in the Klarna app, tracking deliveries, handling returns, and managing repayments, all in one place. The integration will make flexible payment options even more accessible for Google Pay users, who can soon shop and pay with Klarna directly from their devices.

With more than 114 million active consumers worldwide, Klarna is continuing to expand its commerce network and mission to be available at every checkout, offering shoppers a fairer alternative to traditional credit cards for everything.

