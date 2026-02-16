Hanoi, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2026) - LuxGroup, one of Asia's most established sustainability-driven luxury travel groups, will officially launch luxtraveldmc.asia at ITB Berlin 2026 (Hall 26, Booth 311a), signalling a major shift toward a trade-first digital strategy. The platform will go live from 3-5 March 2026 and is designed exclusively for professional travel partners worldwide.

Unlike traditional destination management company websites, luxtraveldmc.asia is built as a dedicated B2B working platform rather than a consumer-facing marketing tool. The launch confirms LuxGroup's strategic separation of B2B operations from retail channels, with a strong focus on supporting travel advisors, tour operators, and wholesalers through professional infrastructure and long-term collaboration.

Industry sources describe the move as one of the most significant developments for the group in recent years, aligning digital innovation with its long-term Vision 2030-2045 strategy. The platform supports real trade workflows, combining efficiency with flexibility for bespoke luxury travel planning.

Available in five languages-English, French, German, Spanish, and Italian-the platform gives verified partners secure access to curated luxury hotels, boutique resorts, cruises, yachts, and experiential travel products. It also provides practical destination intelligence across Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, and emerging Asian markets. Integrated image libraries, media-ready content, trade training resources, market updates, and selected pricing visibility help partners build itineraries faster and with greater confidence.

Sustainability education is a core feature of the platform. Green Education Tours and selected FAM programmes are embedded into the system, allowing trade partners to experience responsible tourism products directly. This approach reflects LuxGroup's belief that education and product understanding drive premium sales more effectively than price-led strategies. Advisors completing these programmes may qualify as certified Luxury Asia Travel Specialists.

The platform also features premium Saigon River cruising with Amiral Cruises for Presidents, highlighting the river - sea tourism as a growing luxury segment in southern Vietnam. This supports LuxGroup's broader Vietnam Waterways vision and the expansion of high-end travel options linked to Ho Chi Minh City.

ITB Berlin 2026 will also serve as a base for LuxGroup's global sales expansion. The group is actively recruiting experienced B2B sales representatives in growth regions including the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Portuguese-speaking markets. Sales teams across several continents are already connected through the platform, enabling direct and efficient trade engagement.

Despite global uncertainty, LuxGroup (www.luxgroup.vn) is targeting double-digit growth in 2026, with luxtraveldmc.asia positioned as a foundation for responsible, scalable, and trade-led growth.

About LuxGroup

Founded in Vietnam, LuxGroup is a sustainability-focused luxury travel group specialising in high-end experiential travel across Asia. With over two decades of industry expertise, the group operates across luxury travel, river cruising, and destination management, with a strong commitment to cultural preservation, responsible tourism, and long-term trade partnerships.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283759

Source: Mkdigiworld