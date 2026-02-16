TERA-Award: TERA-Award Expands Global Reach with United Nations and University of Cambridge Institute Collaborations

HONG KONG, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TERA-Award 2026 launches with a US$1.15 million prize pool, expanding globally through strategic collaborations with the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) to accelerate breakthrough energy technologies for climate solutions.

Founded in 2021 by Dr Peter Lee Ka-kit, TERA-Award has become a leading international platform combining prize funding, real-world applications, industry collaboration, and capital support for frontier climate innovations. It has attracted nearly 2,000 projects from 76 countries, awarding US$4.65M total.

UNCTAD provides UN policy expertise and global networks to connect TERA-Award innovations with international markets for rapid deployment, while CISL strengthens evaluation through world-leading climate/energy research to identify commercially viable projects.

Alan Chan Ying-lung, Executive Chairman of the TERA-Award Organising Committee, said: "By collaborating with international organisations and governments worldwide, we aim to accelerate the real-world deployment of TERA-Award projects and deliver practical technology pathways for the global energy transition."

In response to emerging technological challenges, TERA-Award 2026 is introducing two new categories alongside its four established tracks: AI × Energy and Next-Generation Energy.

The AI × Energy category promotes the integration of artificial intelligence into energy systems to enhance efficiency and resilience, while also addressing the rising energy demand and carbon footprint associated with rapid AI growth. The Next-Generation Energy category expands beyond renewables to include advanced nuclear technologies such as nuclear fusion and small modular reactors (SMRs).

InvestHK, TERA-Award's strategic partner, sees Hong Kong's ecosystem accelerating energy tech deployment. King Leung Hong-king, Global Head of Financial Services, FinTech & Sustainability, said: "TERA-Award demonstrates how our policy support, research excellence, and global connectivity drive climate innovations to market. InvestHK will bridge innovators to Asia and beyond."

The 2026 edition offers a total prize pool of US$1.15 million. Applications are now open until late April. Roadshows will be held across Europe and Asia in the coming months to engage innovators worldwide.

TERA-Award 2025 attracted 785 projects and held a highly successful award ceremony at the University of Cambridge. Applications for TERA-Award 2026 are now open. Innovators are invited to submit their entries via the official website at www.tera-award.com.

