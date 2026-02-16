Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.02.2026 10:06 Uhr
WAICF 2026 - Policloud accelerates its international expansion and aims for 1,000 sovereign AI micro-data centers by 2030

CANNES, France, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the World AI Cannes Festival (WAICF) 2026, Policloud, a French company specializing in distributed sovereign cloud and AI infrastructures, announces the acceleration of its expansion in Europe, the Gulf (GCC) and the United States. This momentum is supported by the signing of strategic contracts and the rapid expansion of its high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities to meet the growing demand for AI inference.

Policloud logo

One year after its first project announced in Cannes, Policloud confirms an exceptional trajectory with 8 installations completed in less than six months in France, the GCC and the United States, representing €10.5 million in contracts, and more than 1,200 GPUs already deployed.

With this start, Policloud unveils its roadmap: 100 Policlouds in service in 2026, i.e. more than 25,000 GPUs, and 1,000 Policlouds by the end of 2030, representing more than 250,000 GPUs.

Policloud units are designed for optimized energy consumption and rely on available, renewable or untapped sources on existing grids. This model makes it possible to accelerate time-to-market, reduce costs and carbon footprint, while circumventing the structural constraints of traditional data centers (construction times, electrical connection, local acceptability).

Policloud has already finalized or initiated several projects on three continents, notably in France, the United Arab Emirates and Texas, confirming the relevance of its distributed approach with public, energy, agricultural and industrial players.

In a global context of tension on computing capacity and energy, Policloud is positioning itself as a sovereign alternative to hyperscalers thanks to a distributed, high-performance and locally governed AI infrastructure.

About Policloud
Policloud is a sovereign cloud infrastructure provider offering modular, waterless cooled micro-data centers deployed locally as close as possible to the data. Its units, standalone or federated, offer secure storage, AI workloads and virtualization under local governance. Policloud is aimed at local authorities, institutions and private players.
Policloud was founded by David Gurlé, a visionary French entrepreneur and engineer, pioneer of IP communications. A former executive at Microsoft and head of Skype Enterprise (sale for $8.5 billion), founder of the unicorn Symphony, he is now building decentralized cloud infrastructures with Hivenet and Policloud.
policloud.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903778/Policloud_logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/waicf-2026---policloud-accelerates-its-international-expansion-and-aims-for-1-000-sovereign-ai-micro-data-centers-by-2030--302687782.html

