VEON's 'Invest in Ukraine' event in Dubai on 2 February focused on how Ukraine's economy and corporate sector have continued to operate, adapt and create value during the conflict, underpinned by the resilience of its people, a deep skill base and accelerated innovation driven by necessity since February 2022. While the front-line situation remains challenging, speakers and attendees highlighted how progress is becoming evident across defence and adjacent industries, as well as in less obvious areas of the economy. Comparisons with historical post-conflict success stories such as Germany, Japan and South Korea were raised, not as direct parallels but as examples of how disruption, reform and external alignment can create powerful long-term investment outcomes.

