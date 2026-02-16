Skymantics Europe, SL: Skymantics Europe Leverages DataGenesis to Power Next-Gen European Digital Twins with High-Fidelity Synthetic Populations

ZARAGOZA, ES / ACCESS Newswire / February 16, 2026 / Skymantics Europe's DataGenesis platform supports the evolution of European Digital Twins. By providing high-accuracy, high-resolution synthetic population datasets, DataGenesis enables the simulation of complex demographic, socioeconomic, and health attributes, allowing for precise future scenario planning and more resilient policy-making across the continent.

As Europe moves into a more sophisticated phase of digital modeling, the need to integrate the "human dimension" into Earth-system and urban models is paramount. DataGenesis addresses this by generating "digital twins" of populations that maintain the statistical integrity and multidimensional complexity of real-world communities-without utilizing or exposing sensitive personal information.

Integrating Human Dynamics into Digital Ecosystems

Skymantics' DataGenesis platform bridges the gap between environmental data and societal impact. Its mature model-based AI approach provides:

Granular Population Modeling: Generation of synthetic individuals with detailed attributes, including socioeconomic status, employment sectors, and health profiles (such as vulnerabilities to environmental stressors).

SSP-Aligned Projections: The capability to project these synthetic populations into future years, fully aligned with Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSP) narratives to support long-term climate and urban resilience strategies.

Privacy-First "What-If" Analysis: Using model-based AI rather than simple obfuscation, DataGenesis creates datasets that are inherently private and GDPR-compliant, allowing authorities to test crisis response and infrastructure changes in a risk-free virtual environment.

Alignment with European Strategic Objectives

The capabilities provided by DataGenesis are purpose-built to meet the rigorous requirements of the latest European digital frameworks. From enhancing the "Socio-economic Digital Twin" capabilities sought in major continental initiatives to supporting the Local Digital Twin Toolboxes, Skymantics provides the high-resolution data necessary to move from monitoring to actionable prediction.

By delivering datasets that reflect the diversity and dynamics of European citizens, DataGenesis enables local and regional authorities to simulate the real-world outcomes of policy decisions-such as the impact of heatwaves on specific vulnerable demographics or the economic shifts resulting from the green transition.

"Our focus has always been on making data actionable while maintaining the highest standards of privacy," said Antonio Correas, Chief Growth Officer at Skymantics. "DataGenesis provides the essential human layer for Digital Twins. We are enabling a transition toward models that don't just simulate the planet, but simulate how the planet and its people interact, ensuring that European innovation leads to inclusive, resilient outcomes."

About Skymantics Europe

Skymantics Europe is a global leader in systems engineering, AI-powered data analytics, and synthetic data generation. With extensive experience supporting the modernization of large-scale government systems, Skymantics Europe specializes in creating high-fidelity digital environments that solve the challenges of data scarcity and privacy for public and commercial sectors alike.

