Montag, 16.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steigende Produktionsmengen, operative Hebelwirkung und der Goldpreis könnten zusammen neue Impulse setzen
WKN: 716563 | ISIN: DE0007165631
16.02.26 | 11:12
225,40 Euro
+1,53 % +3,40
ACCESS Newswire
16.02.2026 11:26 Uhr
SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius Sharpens Climate Targets and Receives Validation from Science Based Targets Initiative

  • Ambitious new medium-term targets set for Scopes 1, 2, and 3

  • SBTi confirms compatibility of science-based reduction targets with Paris Climate Agreement

  • Long-term ambition remains unchanged: net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045

GÖTTINGEN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / February 16, 2026 / The life science group Sartorius has sharpened its medium-term climate targets and received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The organization confirmed that the new greenhouse gas reduction targets are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

"We have refined our climate targets and, with SBTi validation, taken an important step that is increasingly expected in our industry: science-based targets aligned with the United Nations' decarbonization pathways. This underscores our level of ambition," said Sartorius CEO Dr. Michael Grosse. "At the same time, we are turning ambition into action: We are transitioning our sites to renewable energy, working closely with customers and suppliers to advance the use of low-emission materials and processes, and applying eco-design principles to a growing share of our product portfolio. This is how we reduce our own footprint and help our customers achieve their sustainability goals."

For direct emissions from its own operations and vehicle fleet, as well as indirect emissions from purchased energy - Scopes 1 and 2 -, Sartorius aims to reduce CO2 equivalents in metric tons by 42 percent by 2030 compared with the base year 2022. The target now covers all relevant emission sources and exceeds the 95 percent coverage required by the Science Based Targets initiative. According to SBTi criteria, it is therefore aligned with the United Nations' 1.5-degree Celsius target. The most important lever for reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions at Sartorius remains the global transition of sites to renewable energy. An increasing number of facilities are to source electricity from renewable sources and heat, cooling, and steam is also planned to be generated sustainably.

For indirect emissions along the company's value chain, the Sartorius Executive Board has defined an intensity target, assuming continued business growth: The company plans to reduce its Scope 3 emissions by 51.6 percent by 2030 compared to 2022 relative to the company's value added1. The most important drivers are the decarbonization of the supply chain together with customers and suppliers, the eco-design of products and packaging, logistics, and sustainable building construction.

The company's long-term climate ambition remains unchanged: Sartorius aims to have a climate-neutral value chain by 2045 and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by eliminating all avoidable emissions and offsetting the remaining ones.

The updated climate targets remain part of the long-term remuneration components of the Executive Board and replace the previous ones.

Learn more: http://www.sartorius.com/sustainability

A profile of Sartorius

Sartorius is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing industries. The Lab Products & Services Division focuses on innovative laboratory instruments and consumables for research and quality assurance laboratories in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutions. The Bioprocess Solutions Division supports customers with a broad product portfolio focused on single-use solutions for the safer, faster, and more sustainable production of biotech drugs, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. With around 60 production and sales locations worldwide, the Göttingen-based company has a strong global presence. Sartorius regularly supplements its portfolio with acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. More than 14,000 employees serve customers around the globe.

Visit our newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Leona Malorny
Head of External Communications
+49 551 308 4067
leona.malorny@sartorius.com

SOURCE: SARTORIUS AG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sartorius-sharpens-climate-targets-and-receives-validation-from-scien-1137785

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
