Montag, 16.02.2026
Steigende Produktionsmengen, operative Hebelwirkung und der Goldpreis könnten zusammen neue Impulse setzen
PR Newswire
16.02.2026 13:06 Uhr
Yiwu Media Convergence Center: Chinese New Year's Eve Anticipation Across the World: Global Traders "Fly" Back to Yiwu for the Spring Festival

YIWU, China, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Yiwu Media Convergence Center:

Today is the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year. From the East African highlands to the South American Andes, from the South Asian subcontinent to the heart of Eurasia, numerous international traders who live and work in Yiwu may be in their hometowns, but their hearts have already "flown" back to the city they yearn for. Tonight at 8:00 p.m., the 2026 Spring Festival Gala's Yiwu Sub-Venue will be spectacularly staged.

Ugandan Merchant: Standing on the Equator, Proud of Yiwu
At 3:00 p.m. Beijing time, beside Uganda's Equator monument, trader Nasser beamed with pride: "I'm standing on the equator in my homeland, the "Pearl of Africa." Yiwu, where I've lived for years, is now a Gala sub-venue-I feel incredibly proud!"

Peruvian Merchant: In Lima, but My Heart is in Yiwu
At 5:00 a.m. Beijing time, in front of Lima Cathedral, Armando shared warmly via video: "My body is in Peru, but my heart is in Yiwu. I can't wait to share this special celebration with my family."

Indian Merchant: Gazing at My "Second Hometown"-the Scenes Feel Like Home
At 2:30 p.m. Beijing time, in Navsari, India, Sejal smiled while attending a wedding: "I'm in my hometown, gazing toward my second hometown, Yiwu. Even without understanding Chinese, the lively scenes are a treat-I'm so excited!"

Argentine Merchant: Thinking of Yiwu While on Holiday in Moscow
At 4:00 p.m. Beijing time, in snowy Moscow, Tristan exclaimed: "I'm Argentine, live in Yiwu, and now holiday in Moscow. Yiwu as a Gala sub-venue? I'm thrilled-let's wait and see!"

Voices from Every Continent Converge: The World's Eyes on Yiwu
Tonight, the stage at the Yiwu Global Digital Trade Centre-the Gala's sub-venue main stage-shines bright. As the world's capital of small commodities, Yiwu connects with over 230 countries. Some 600,000 international buyers visit Yiwu annually, with 20,000 overseas traders from 100+ countries permanently based here. It is a hub for goods and a bridge linking China with the world.

Tonight, Yiwu people around the globe share this moment together. Stay tuned for the splendor of the Spring Festival Gala!

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6ycmOW7Z6E

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-new-years-eve-anticipation-across-the-world-global-traders-fly-back-to-yiwu-for-the-spring-festival-302688556.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
