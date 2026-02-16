BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 16

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 13 February 2026 were:

1,475.06p Capital only and including debt at par value

1,539.89p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1,504.55p Including current year income and debt at par value

1,569.38p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 30,000 Ordinary shares on 9th December 2025, the Company has 39,812,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,180,731 shares held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).