Brondell Inc: Brondell Showcases Cutting-Edge Engineering and Design at KBIS 2026

Leading North American bidet manufacturer expands category reach and brings innovation to market, launching Jema Touchless Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet and Coit Integrated Smart Bidet Toilet.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 16, 2026 / Brondell, a San Francisco-based innovator of science-backed designs for healthier spaces, announces its Jema Touchless Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet and Coit Integrated Bidet Smart Toilet. Jema marks the debut of Brondell's all-new kitchen faucet category, while Coit is the latest in the company's fast-growing line of integrated smart bidet toilets. Both products will be featured in Brondell's booth at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Florida, February 17-19th.

"Brondell is proud and excited to return to KBIS this year," says Brondell President Steve Scheer. "We're continuing our tradition of bringing the latest in bidet technology and hygiene with Coit, while also presenting our collection of Jema Touchless Kitchen Faucets."

A new kitchen essential: Jema Touchless Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet. Engineered for maximum performance and minimal splashback.

Leveraging Brondell's proprietary Nebia nozzle technology, Jema is designed to meet the needs of modern kitchens, bringing cleaning power and efficiency to everyday tasks like washing fruits and vegetables.

Jema's four unique spray modes are engineered for increased performance while conserving water, with RapidRinse and GentleClean sprays flowing at just 0.8 gallons per minute.

RapidRinse: Powerful, efficient spray removes food residue with up to 65% more efficiency.

GentleClean: Fine, gentle spray rinses soft produce up to two times faster with up to 73% more efficiency.

Aerated Stream: standard spray flows at 1.5 gallons per minute, perfect for pot filling and rinsing.

Pause Mode: Stops water flow with the touch of a button, saving water and preventing messes while the sprayhead is in use.

Featuring Autowave Touchless Technology, Jema's integrated sensor turns water on and off with the wave of a hand. Perfect for any kitchen, Jema is available in 3 beautiful finishes-Chrome, Matte Black, and SpotClear Stainless Steel-and a standard, sensor-free version for hand operation.

For ease of use, Jema's premium hose and sprayer features smooth, GlideBack Hose Retraction and Docking, and a 360° swivel neck for maneuverability. Jema's EnduraCore cartridge is rated 3 times the industry standard for durability, and its innovative Accelerate Installation System features quick-connect components for streamlined installation.

Elevate your bathroom: Coit Integrated Smart Bidet Toilet. Automatic features provide a hands-free experience.

Backed by over 23 years of bidet manufacturing expertise, Coit reduces hand-to-toilet contact for greater bathroom hygiene. With a remote-controlled seat, auto-open/close lid, and automatic flushing, Coit sets the standard for modern bathrooms while reducing toilet touchpoints.

For enhanced comfort and hygiene, Coit includes an integrated bidet, fully customizable washes, endless warm water, and more.

Additional features include:

Powerful, double-stream flushing: Coit's forceful siphon and jet easily remove 1000g of waste (2.2 pounds) with a single flush.

Auto-rinsing bowl and protective coating: Helps prevent unsightly staining and discoloration.

Heated toilet seat: Multiple temperature levels provide comfort in any season.

Warm air dryer: Provides a gentle air dry with 4 adjustable temperature and fan speed settings, reducing toilet paper use.

LED nightlight: Improves safety by illuminating the room in low-light conditions.

Brondell is excited to announce that its Coit Integrated Smart Bidet Toilet is a Best of KBIS 2026 finalist in the Style Statement: Bathroom category. Experience Jema and Coit at KBIS booth S23005 with Brondell's award-winning advanced bidets, water-saving showerheads, water filtration systems, and air purifiers. Jema and Coit will be available for sale this spring at Brondell.com.

About Brondell:

Founded in 2003, Brondell has delivered products for healthier spaces, providing relief, long-term health benefits, and sustainability. Products in Brondell's ecosystem are crafted to fit seamlessly and sustainably into everyday living, making routines like breathing, drinking, bathing, flushing, and washing better for people and the planet.

Product development is centered around thoughtful designs, rigorous, independent testing, and third-party certifications for contaminant reduction and resource conservation. Brondell's past accolades include the Best of KBIS Silver Award for Kitchen 2015, the KBIS 30 Under 30 Wellness and Health Award 2023, and the KBB Award Best Kitchen Accessory 2022. Brondell is also the first company to release a bidet toilet seat designed for commercial and public spaces.

Brondell is a Mark Cuban-backed company with retail presence in 4,500+ stores throughout North America, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, and Costco. The company acquired Nebia in February 2023, expanding its Bathe category and investing in innovative, water-saving technology.

