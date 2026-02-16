CAVU Resources, Inc. Updates Corporate Website to Reflect Long-Term Direction and Ownership Mindset

TULSA, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / February 16, 2026 / CAVU Resources, Inc. ("CAVR" or the "Company") (OTCID:CAVR) today announced an update to its corporate website, www.cavuri.com , outlining the Company's long-term operating direction and approach to value creation.

The updated website is less about short-term activity and more about direction. It outlines CAVR's goal of operating as a long-term holding company focused on owning durable businesses, supporting strong operators, and allocating capital with discipline and patience.

Rather than presenting a traditional "growth story," the site explains how CAVR approaches ownership-favoring businesses with real cash flow, decentralized decision-making, and leadership teams that are trusted to run their operations without unnecessary interference.

"We are not building CAVR to be traded. We are building it to be owned. Our website also includes a letter to the shareholders that is meant to give shareholders a clear sense of how we think, how we make decisions, and what we believe matters over time." Stated Billy Robinson, CEO

The website also introduces CAVR's capital allocation framework, emphasizing reinvestment in existing businesses, careful evaluation of acquisitions, balance sheet stability, and a long-term view of shareholder returns. Any references to potential platform opportunities, including Post.Bid.Ship, are presented in context and remain subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and financing availability.

CAVR views the website as a living communication tool. Over time, it will be used to share investor letters, updates on operating philosophy, and commentary on capital allocation, with an emphasis on transparency, consistency, and long-term alignment with shareholders.

"Our intention is simple," management added. "Make decisions we would be comfortable standing behind many years from now."

About CAVU Resources, Inc.

CAVU Resources, Inc. is building a long-term holding company focused on owning and supporting enduring businesses with predictable cash flows and strong leadership. The Company seeks to grow intrinsic value per share over time through disciplined capital allocation and decentralized operations, subject to available resources and market conditions. The Company's website is www.cavuri.com

About Post.Bid.Ship., Inc.

Post.Bid.Ship., Inc. ("PBS") provides an integrated logistics and transportation platform that streamlines freight operations for brokers, carriers, and shippers. The platform incorporates workflow transparency, automated processes, and comprehensive back-office support, including transportation management, documentation, billing, and compliance tools.

The platform is designed to enhance carrier operations by simplifying onboarding, standardizing compliance procedures, and automating administrative workflows. PBS also plans to operate as an asset-based carrier, owning and managing a fleet of trucks intended to support recurring revenue, improve service reliability, and provide operational data insights across its technology infrastructure. The PBS website is www.postbidship.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated completion of the merger, future operations, strategies, financial position, prospects, plans, goals, and objectives, as well as statements containing words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "will," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market conditions, competition, regulatory developments, the Company's ability to successfully complete the transaction, execution risks, dependence on key personnel, economic and business conditions, and general market factors.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company expressly disclaims any liability for any forward-looking statements if actual results differ materially from those anticipated.

Additionally, past performance is not indicative of future results, and there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve the goals or plans described herein.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Billy Robinson, CEO

CAVU Resources, Inc.

Email: br@cavuri.com

Phone: 504-722-7402

