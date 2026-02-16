Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
20 Mio. € Bewertung. Zwei zugelassene Psychedelika-Produkte. NASDAQ-Uplist in Arbeit.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.02.2026 14:48 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hebei Daily International Communication Center Launches Historical Micro-Documentary 'Side by Side'

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Feb 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hebei Daily International Communication Center has released a new micro-documentary titled 'Side by Side: Across Oceans and Mountains, Joining China to Greet the Dawn' (the "Documentary"), highlighting the stories of international individuals who supported China during World War II.

The release comes as 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the victory over fascism. The Documentary revisits a lesser-known chapter of wartime history: how foreign doctors, volunteers, and supporters worked alongside Chinese communities during the conflict, particularly in the Taihang Mountains region.

The Documentary features Michael Crook, Chairman of the International Committee for the Promotion of Chinese Industrial Cooperatives and son of David and Isabel Crook, who shares personal accounts of international figures who played a role in China during the war. These include Dr. Norman Bethune, Dwarkanath Kotnis, Kathleen Hall, and Richard Frey.

Through interviews and historical storytelling, the Documentary reflects on how cross-border cooperation and humanitarian support shaped lives during one of the darkest periods of the 20th century. It also invites audiences to revisit the human dimension of wartime history and the enduring impact of international solidarity.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVwA8rhXYFY
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903908/HDICC_Logo.jpg

HDICC Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hebei-daily-international-communication-center-launches-historical-micro-documentary-side-by-side-302688691.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.