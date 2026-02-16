Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library: Theodore Roosevelt's Groundbreaking Firsts and Feats in Celebration of Presidents' Day

MEDORA, NORTH DAKOTA / ACCESS Newswire / February 16, 2026 / As the nation pauses to honor the legacies of its national leaders this Presidents' Day, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is shining a light on the groundbreaking "firsts" and extraordinary achievements of Theodore Roosevelt. From transforming the very nature of the presidency to physically altering the global landscape, Roosevelt's tenure was defined by an energy that modernized the United States.

"Theodore Roosevelt didn't just occupy the Oval Office; he transformed it into a 'bully pulpit' for national leadership," said Edward F. O'Keefe, CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library . "As we reflect on the history of the American presidency and prepare for the opening of Roosevelt's long overdue presidential library in 2026, we are reminded that his fearless leadership and commitment to the 'strenuous life' remain as relevant today as they were a century ago."

Roosevelt's sweeping reforms and the precedents he set continue to define the nation today. Some notable historical milestones include:

Presidential Firsts:

First Nobel Peace Prize Winner: Roosevelt became the first president to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1906 for mediating the end of the Russo-Japanese War, solidifying the U.S. as a major diplomatic power.

First to Travel Abroad: He was the first U.S. president to travel outside the contiguous United States while in office.

First to Use the "West Wing": Roosevelt was the first president to designate and use the "West Wing" of the White House for his official offices.

First in Flight and Depths: Embracing modern technology, Roosevelt was the first president to ride in a submarine and the first to ride in an airplane.

First Native New Yorker: He was the first president born in New York City.

Major Achievements:

Champion of Conservation: Roosevelt protected over 230 million acres of public land, establishing the U.S. Forest Service, 5 national parks, 18 national monuments, 51 bird reserves, and the national wildlife refuge system.

The "Bull Moose" Survivor: In a testament to his toughness, Roosevelt was shot in the chest by a would-be assassin in Milwaukee in 1912. The bullet was slowed by his steel eyeglass case and a folded 50-page speech. He famously told the crowd, "It takes more than that to kill a Bull Moose," and spoke for another 84 minutes with the bullet lodged in his chest.

Builder of the Panama Canal: He secured and supervised the construction of the Panama Canal, a feat that reshaped global maritime trade and solidified U.S. naval and commercial dominance.

Leader of the Rough Riders: His leadership during the Battle of San Juan Heights in the Spanish-American War made him a national hero. He remains the only president awarded the Medal of Honor.

River of Doubt: After his presidency, Roosevelt co-led an uncharted expedition through the Amazon rainforest, nearly dying in the process. It became one of the great feats of 20th century exploration.

Universal Healthcare Advocate: As an early advocate for universal healthcare, in 1912, Roosevelt proposed a plan for government-backed medical insurance for working Americans, decades before the New Deal or Medicare. This was a radical proposal for its time.

Modernizing the U.S. Navy: Roosevelt transformed the U.S. Navy into a global fleet. He later sent the Great White Fleet around the world to demonstrate American strength and diplomacy. Even before becoming President, as Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Roosevelt ordered vessels to sea, because he believed peacetime military readiness was dangerously lax.

Creating the "Square Deal": TR's domestic reform agenda promised fairness for workers, businesses, and consumers, laying the groundwork for the Progressive Era and later New Deal policies.

Lesser Known Stories:

A Prolific Reader and Writer: A true intellectual, Roosevelt reportedly read one to three books a day while President. He also wrote 35 books and 150,000 letters during his lifetime.

Saving American Football: When the sport faced a potential ban due to injuries and deaths, Roosevelt intervened, summoning university leaders to the White House to force rule reforms that eventually led to the creation of the NCAA.

The Fighter: To stay fit, Roosevelt studied jiu-jitsu with Kodokan master Yoshitsugu Yamashita. TR even arranged for Yamashita to teach at the U.S. Naval Academy. Roosevelt also regularly sparred with military officers and champions in the White House. A punch during one bout permanently damaged the eyesight in his left eye, a fact he kept secret to avoid seeming weak.

The Bear-Mauling Rumor: After the famous "spared bear cub" cartoon launched the Teddy bear, newspapers occasionally claimed Roosevelt once killed a bear with a knife in a hand-to-paw battle. He never publicly confirmed or denied it, as the myth elevated his legend.

Read more about Theodore Roosevelt's legacy here .

###

For more information please contact Matt Briney at matt@trlibrary.com or (703) 608-3413

SOURCE: Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/theodore-roosevelts-groundbreaking-firsts-and-feats-in-celebration-of-presidents-day-1137682