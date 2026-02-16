Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2026) - Compassion International, a leading child development organization, is pleased to announce the selection of its "Nuance" podcast as a finalist for the 53rd Annual International Christian Visual Media Association (ICVM) Awards, which recognizes the best content in Christian film and television.

Known as the Crown Awards, the event is the longest-running faith-based awards honoring excellence in independent Christian film, television, and media. It highlights 22 categories, including Best Director, Actor, Actress, and a new, Best Limited Release Feature.

This year's ceremony will take place on February 18 at the NRB Convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN.

"Nuance," features 13-episodes bringing Christian influencers together in honest, hope-filled dialogue about what it means to live unto Jesus today. The series is part of Compassion's ongoing Unto Jesus initiative and is inspired by the words of Jesus found in Matthew 25, a powerful invitation for Christians to better serve the least among us.

Five finalists were chosen in each of 22 categories. Previous winners include big films and series like "The Chosen." "Nuance," is nominated in the Best Video Podcast category.

Participants included well-known Christian influencers such as celebrity chef, cooking show host and author Aarti Sequeira; best-selling author Julie Lyles Carr; Milwaukee Bucks chaplain and Evolve Church pastor Kenneth Lock II; founder and CEO at Kamp Love Austin Rockwell; author Rachael Groll; Christian counselors Dave and Ashley Willis; author and entrepreneur Zach Windahl; podcast host Heather MacFayden; pastor, author and speaker Jonathan Pitts; entrepreneur and digital influencer, Sazan Hendrix; and pastor and author Nathan Finochio.

According to Andrew Kooman, Manager of Brand Partnerships and Campaigns at Compassion, the series presents a unique pairing of notable Christian voices who explore big questions and tender topics-guided not by the need to win, but by the desire to understand.

"Our hope at Compassion is that people who experience these open conversations will be challenged, encouraged and enlightened, then ultimately excited about exploring what it means to live as unto Jesus," he said.

"It's our desire that believers who watch "Nuance" would go beyond simply clicks and video views to live out their faith in practical ways that deeply resonate with their hearts and Jesus' invitation to show compassion to others," he added.

Featuring real stories, deep listening, and joyful disagreement, "Nuance," encourages a shared commitment to unity unto Jesus-even when people don't see eye to eye. There are no shouting matches and no easy answers-just thoughtful people doing the harder, more rewarding work of staying at the table.

According to Sarah Beth Hallada, Compassion Senior Director of Creative, the series delves into the real, often messy, but beautiful journey of what living unto Jesus is about.

"The thinking behind "Nuance," is in a culture that often divides, we want to ask what if we choose to lean in - with grace, curiosity, and courage?" she said. "We hope the series will help Christians to have similar conversations, and to find practical and meaningful ways to engage, and to make a difference in the lives of others," she added.

Milwaukee Bucks chaplain and Evolve Church pastor Kenneth Lock (center), shares a moment of levity on the set of the Unto Jesus "Nuance," podcast in Nashville, TN, with Podcaster Rachael Groll, Entrepreneur Sazan Hendrix and Best-selling author Zach Windahl (L to R). In the series, well-known Christian voices from different walks of life answer hot topic questions they didn't get to see in advance. The series is nominated for Best Video Podcast at the upcoming International Christian Visual Media Association (ICVM) Awards in Nashville. (Photo by Compassion International)

For more information about "Nuance," please visit Compassion.com/UntoJesus. The series also airs on the Great American Pure Flix platform. To learn more about the ICVM Awards go to: icvm.com/crown-awards.

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization dedicated to releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,900 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2024, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

