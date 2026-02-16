Partnership expands access to space for scientific discovery and technology advancement

Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) announced a strategic partnership with ATMOS Space Cargo, a leading provider of free-flying orbital cargo and return services, expanding access to space for scientific discovery and technology advancement.

"Customers shouldn't have to stitch together a dozen vendors to get to space," said Matt Magaña, president, Space, Defense and National Security, Voyager. "Our partnership with ATMOS reflects a shared belief that access to space should be integrated, predictable and scalable. Voyager is a one-stop shop for mission management and access to space across available platforms, taking ideas from inception on Earth through every phase of planning and operations to seamless execution."

Under the signed memorandum of understanding, Voyager Europe will serve as ATMOS' integration and implementation partner, while ATMOS will provide free-flying orbital vehicles with controlled and precise return capability, enabling end-to-end microgravity missions from launch through on-orbit operations and return to Earth. Both companies will mutually refer customers and mission opportunities across their networks.

Voyager offers flexible access options to space, supporting end-user missions with comprehensive mission management services. ATMOS free-flying PHOENIX vehicles complement Voyager's mission management capabilities across the International Space Station and next-generation commercial platforms such as Starlab. This includes payload configuration, requirements definition, integration planning and operational execution.

"Voyager brings deep mission management experience and a global integration capability that aligns perfectly with our free-flyer services," said Sebastian Klaus, CEO and co-founder, ATMOS Space Cargo. "This partnership allows us to jointly work toward setting up an integrated service with a strong value chain for microgravity missions to move more efficiently from payload readiness to on-orbit operations and results back to Earth."

Voyager Europe is the European subsidiary of Voyager, delivering end-to-end mission management, advanced technologies, and operational expertise that enable customers to access, operate and scale in space.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security and protect critical assets from ground to space.

About ATMOS Space Cargo

ATMOS Space Cargo is a European space company developing free-flying reusable orbital transfer and return vehicles (OTRV) for controlled cargo transport, operations, and return from Low Earth Orbit. With engineering and operations sites in Germany and France, ATMOS provides autonomous in-orbit and return infrastructure. ATMOS connects activities in LEO with terrestrial industry and complements station-based platforms for commercial and institutional use cases.

