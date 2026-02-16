Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2026) - According to an analytical forecast published by Minfin.com.ua, Ukraine's financial sector is entering a phase of gradual stabilization following years of war-related and economic challenges. The forecast, based on assessments from leading banking institutions and experts of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), points to a cautious but steady improvement in lending conditions throughout 2026.







Transformation of the Lending Market

Ukraine's banking sector is also undergoing structural changes. Commercial lending continues to expand. In 2025, the volume of commercial loans exceeded that of state-supported programs.

Consumer lending is also on the rise, particularly in areas such as energy-efficient household equipment. Digital banking solutions - including online loan applications, automated credit scoring, and remote customer identification - enable banks to provide fast and secure financial services even in regions with elevated risk levels.

Continued Role of Government Support Programs

State-backed initiatives remain an important component of the financial ecosystem. The 2026 state budget provides funding for programs such as "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" and the e-Housing mortgage program, helping reduce borrowing costs for businesses and households while supporting employment and economic recovery.

About Minfin.com.ua

Minfin.com.ua is Ukraine's leading financial information platform, providing comprehensive financial news, analytics, exchange rate monitoring, and digital financial tools for individuals and businesses. The platform serves millions of users each month and is recognized for its reliability, accuracy, and data-driven insights.

Minfin.com.ua is part of Treeum, a Ukrainian online financial supermarket that manages major financial media resources, including Minfin.com.ua and Finance.ua. Valeria Bobkova is the CEO of Treeum.

