CAR T-Cell Therapy Market worth $13.78 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market is estimated to reach USD 13.78 billion by 2031 from USD 7.24 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 13.7%.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 280 Pages and in-depth TOC on "CAR T-Cell Therapy Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024-2030

2026 Market Size: USD 7.24 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 13.78 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 13.7%

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Trends & Insights:

The North America CAR T- cell therapy market accounted for a 67.7% revenue share in 2025.

By product, the YESCARTA segment is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 25.3% in 2025.

By target, the CD19 segment is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 62.3%.

By indication, multiple myeloma dominated the CAR T- cell therapy market.

By demographics, the adult segment is expected to dominate the market.

By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market.

The growing prevalence of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors is a primary driver for the CAR T-cell therapy market. Additionally, ongoing advancements in CAR T-cell technology, including improvements in CAR design, vector delivery systems, and manufacturing processes, enhance therapy efficacy, safety, and scalability. This is expected to support higher adoption and application of CAR T-cell therapies across various cancer types, driving market growth.

Based on product, the CAR T-cell therapy market is broadly segmented into Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel), Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel), Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), and other products. Yescarta dominated the market, accounting for the largest share in 2025. Gilead Sciences gained a significant first-mover advantage in 2017 through Yescarta, building strong commercialization expertise and market presence. Its robust clinical profile, featuring high response rates and durable remissions, has fueled market growth in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

Based on the target, the CAR T-cell therapy market is segmented into CD19, BCMA, and other target antigens. In 2025, the CD19 segment accounted for the largest share of the CAR T-cell therapy market. Bristol Myers Squibb expanded Breyanzi's FDA approval in 2024 to chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). Building on the initial success of CD19 CAR T-cell therapies in treating acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and large B-cell lymphoma, research into adult leukemias has advanced. This broadening of indications for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and other hematologic malignancies is expected to expand the patient pool for CAR T-cell therapy, thereby driving market growth.

Based on indication, the CAR T-cell therapy market is segmented into Multiple Myeloma, B-Cell Lymphoma (BCL), Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), and other indications. In 2025, B-cell lymphoma dominated the CAR T-cell therapy market due to its high prevalence as the most common malignant lymphoma and significant rates of relapse or refractoriness, creating substantial unmet need. Multiple approved CD19-targeted therapies, such as Yescarta and Breyanzi, have demonstrated robust clinical efficacy, including durable remissions, and have captured the largest market share.

Based on demographics, the CAR T-cell therapy market is segmented into adult and pediatric. In 2025, the adult demographic segment accounted for the largest share of the CAR T-cell therapy market. This is primarily due to higher disease prevalence in adults for key indications such as large B-cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma, compared to rarer pediatric cases. Most approved therapies, such as Yescarta and Breyanzi, target adult relapsed/refractory blood cancers. As the global population ages, the incidence of these cancers is projected to rise, expanding the potential market for CAR T-cell therapies. The rising prevalence of multiple myeloma is anticipated to drive market growth.

Based on end user, the CAR T-cell therapy market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and specialty centers. In 2025, Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the CAR T-cell therapy market. The dominant share of this segment can primarily be attributed to collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and hospitals, which effectively facilitate the delivery of CAR T-cell therapies to patients. Companies consistently collaborate with hospitals to streamline processes, ensuring timely and efficient treatment.

The key regional markets for the global CAR T-cell therapy market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. In 2025, North America commanded the largest share in the CAR T-cell therapy market and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing research into developing CAR T-cell therapies and growing awareness of personalized medicine have led to the approval of six autologous CAR T-cell therapies in the US, with multiple therapeutic products in clinical pipelines for several indications. Factors such as the highest concentration of approved products and earliest uptake, strong reimbursement and treatment-center infrastructure and greater availability of commercial manufacturing capacity, logistics networks, and quality systems, support high growth of this regional market.

The global CAR T-cell therapy market is being strongly shaped by rising investments in targeted immuno-oncology, precision medicine, and biomarker-driven clinical development. Biopharma companies are expanding immune and tumor profiling to support target selection, mechanism-of-action validation, and patient stratification across CAR-T programs. As clinical pipelines scale globally, there is increasing demand for standardized, high-throughput manufacturing, analytical, and monitoring workflows to ensure consistent product quality and predictable clinical outcomes across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Top Companies in CAR T-Cell Therapy Market:

The Top Companies in CAR T-Cell Therapy Market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (US), CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (China), IASO Biotherapeutics (China), JW (Cayman) Therapeutics Co. Ltd (China), ImmunoAct (India), CRISPR Therapeutics (Switzerland), Autolus Therapeutics (UK), Allogene Therapeutics (US), Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology Co., Ltd (China), and Wugen (US).

Market players have adopted various strategies, including new product launches, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and geographical expansions, to strengthen their positions in the global CAR T-cell therapy market.

