16.02.2026
16.02.2026 16:18 Uhr
Turning AI Scrutiny of patent infringement charts into Client Confidence by Scintillation Research

MOHALI, India, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, A US-based firm engaged Scintillation Research for a two-phase infringement analysis project:

  • Phase 1: Patent mining to identify high-value U.S. patents suitable for enforcement.
  • Phase 2: Preparation of litigation-ready claim charts.
AI Feedback

Using a hybrid approach combining automation with expert analysis, Scintillation Research identified high-potential assets, mapped likely infringing products, and delivered confidence assessments for Evidence of Use (EoU) development.

Following our report, the client commissioned 20 litigation-ready claim charts. The Scintillation Research team executed the assignment using verified technical sources, defensible evidentiary materials, and a structured EoU methodology aligned with litigation standards.

When AI Became the Reviewer

To enhance quality control, the client deployed an AI-based review framework leveraging Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity. The system evaluated:

  • claim-to-evidence alignment,
  • infringement logic,
  • link authenticity, and
  • completeness.

Initial AI-generated feedback suggested:

  • low chart ratings,
  • missing information, and
  • absent reference links.

How the Scintillation Research team Responded

Rather than treating AI feedback as definitive, the team conducted a structured validation review.

Inconsistent AI Ratings
Cross-platform testing revealed significant variability in ratings. Repeated prompts produced different outputs, demonstrating that AI scoring alone cannot serve as a reliability benchmark.

Suggested Missing Links
Each link was verified. Several were inactive, corrupted, or unrelated. All valid references were already included in our submitted materials.

Flagged Information Gaps
The AI system failed to interpret information already present in the documentation. Scintillation Research highlighted and re-shared the relevant evidence for clarity.

Outcome

After reviewing Scintillation Research's analysis and clarifications, the client confirmed the claim charts were accurate, complete, and litigation-ready, and formally approved the deliverables.

Market Insight

AI can accelerate review workflows - but expert validation remains indispensable.
This engagement reinforced that defensible IP enforcement work requires both advanced tools and seasoned domain expertise.

Full article

About Scintillation Research:

Founded in 2010, Scintillation Research is a patent consultancy firm providing patent prosecution, litigation, and monetization support services to a diverse global clientele, including Fortune 500 companies, law firms, brokerage firms, inventors, universities, and consulting firms. Our core services encompass strategic prosecution support, patent landscape analysis, competitive advantage reports, competitor intelligence, portfolio mining, essentiality evaluation, claim charts, infringement searches, FTO analysis, product reverse engineering, and prior-art searches. Our solutions are tailored across all technological sectors, offering clients customized support and innovative insights.

For further information about our services, please contact us at: info@sraas.com

Visit our website at https://scintillationresearch.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

**Contact:**
Bikramjit Singh
Director, Scintillation Research
31, 10th Floor, TDI Business Center
Mohali, India
Email: bikramjit.singh@sraas.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904498/Scintillation_Research.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791421/Scintillation_Research_Logo.jpg

Scintillation Research Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/turning-ai-scrutiny-of-patent-infringement-charts-into-client-confidence-by-scintillation-research-302688720.html

