Scintillation Research: Driving the Next Era of Automotive Design with Structural Batteries

Scintillation Research has conducted an independent analysis of emerging structural battery composite materials. The report highlights the innovation, various processes, details of materials, technology trends, future tech leaders, and early adopters.

In automotive applications, SBCs aim to replace passive structural components (such as floor panels or body members) with energy-storing structures, thereby reducing overall vehicle weight and improving efficiency. Unlike conventional electric vehicles, in which the battery pack and vehicle structure are separate systems, SBC technology integrates lithium-based energy storage directly into composite structural parts such as floor panels, chassis members, and body panels.

A comprehensive dataset of active and granted worldwide patents was built by covering features of Structural Battery Composites for the Automotive Industry. We identified the following categorisations of patents based on the field of invention and the core technology area of patents:

Manufacturing & Processing Methods

Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)

Vaccum Assisted Resin Infusion (VARI/VARTM)

Additive Manufacturing

Hybrid Manufacturing Process

Electrolyte

Liquid Electrolyte

Gel Polymer Electrolyte (GPE)

Solid Polymer Electrolyte (SPE)

Structural Electrolyte

Solid-State Ceramic Electrolyte

Binder Materials

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMn2O4)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4 or LPF)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2)

Lithium Manganese Phosphate (LiMnPO4)

Epoxy Resin

Fiber Type

CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer)

GFRP (Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer)

AFRP (Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer)

Hybrid Fiber Systems

Structural Architectures

Laminate Architecture

Sandwich Structures

Fiber-level Intergrated Architecture

Textile-based SBCs

Battery Composite Diaphragm

Cellular/Lattice SBC Structure

Load-Bearing Constituents

Fiber-based Load Bearers

Matrix-based Load Bearers

Electrochemical Constituents

Anode Materials

Cathode Materials

Separators

Energy Storage Mechanism

Electrochemical Batteries

Electrochemical Capacitors

Performance Metrics

Mechanical Performance

Electrochemical Performance

Multifunctional Efficiency Metrics

We identify patent families using combinations of keywords, CPCs, assignees, and citations, with a focus on the newly added features.

