16.02.2026 16:30 Uhr
Scintillation Research: Driving the Next Era of Automotive Design with Structural Batteries

MOHALI, India, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- /PRNewswire/ -- Scintillation Research has conducted an independent analysis of emerging structural battery composite materials. The report highlights the innovation, various processes, details of materials, technology trends, future tech leaders, and early adopters.

SBC landscape report

In automotive applications, SBCs aim to replace passive structural components (such as floor panels or body members) with energy-storing structures, thereby reducing overall vehicle weight and improving efficiency. Unlike conventional electric vehicles, in which the battery pack and vehicle structure are separate systems, SBC technology integrates lithium-based energy storage directly into composite structural parts such as floor panels, chassis members, and body panels.

A comprehensive dataset of active and granted worldwide patents was built by covering features of Structural Battery Composites for the Automotive Industry. We identified the following categorisations of patents based on the field of invention and the core technology area of patents:

Manufacturing & Processing Methods

  • Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)
  • Vaccum Assisted Resin Infusion (VARI/VARTM)
  • Additive Manufacturing
  • Hybrid Manufacturing Process

Electrolyte

  • Liquid Electrolyte
  • Gel Polymer Electrolyte (GPE)
  • Solid Polymer Electrolyte (SPE)
  • Structural Electrolyte
  • Solid-State Ceramic Electrolyte

Binder Materials

  • Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMn2O4)
  • Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4 or LPF)
  • Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2)
  • Lithium Manganese Phosphate (LiMnPO4)
  • Epoxy Resin

Fiber Type

  • CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer)
  • GFRP (Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer)
  • AFRP (Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer)
  • Hybrid Fiber Systems

Structural Architectures

  • Laminate Architecture
  • Sandwich Structures
  • Fiber-level Intergrated Architecture
  • Textile-based SBCs
  • Battery Composite Diaphragm
  • Cellular/Lattice SBC Structure

Load-Bearing Constituents

  • Fiber-based Load Bearers
  • Matrix-based Load Bearers

Electrochemical Constituents

  • Anode Materials
  • Cathode Materials
  • Separators

Energy Storage Mechanism

  • Electrochemical Batteries
  • Electrochemical Capacitors

Performance Metrics

  • Mechanical Performance
  • Electrochemical Performance
  • Multifunctional Efficiency Metrics

We identify patent families using combinations of keywords, CPCs, assignees, and citations, with a focus on the newly added features.

Request a free copy of your report

About Scintillation Research:

Scintillation Research, founded in 2010, is a patent consultancy firm that provides patent prosecution, litigation, and monetization support services to a diverse range of stakeholders worldwide. We serve Fortune 500 companies, law firms, brokerage firms, inventors, universities, and consulting firms globally. Our core services include strategic prosecution support, patent landscape analysis, competitive advantage reports, competitor intelligence, portfolio mining, essentiality evaluation, claim charts, infringement searches, freedom-to-operate (FTO) analysis, product reverse engineering, and prior-art searches. Our offerings deliver comprehensive solutions across all technology sectors, ensuring clients receive customized support and innovative insights. To learn more about our services, please feel free to contact us at: info@sraas.com

To find out more, visit www.scintillationresearch.com or follow us on LinkedIn

Contact:
Bikramjit Singh
Director, Scintillation Research
31, 10th Floor, TDI Business Center
Mohali, India
Email: bikramjit.singh@sraas.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904516/Scintillation_Research_SBC.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791421/5799584/Scintillation_Research_Logo.jpg

Scintillation Research Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/driving-the-next-era-of-automotive-design-with-structural-batteries-302688645.html

