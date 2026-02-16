A pavilion dedicated to electric vehicles, a dominant Chinese presence and limited European representation shaped the solar trade show held Feb. 10 to 12 in Casablanca, Morocco. Local distributors warned of rising prices for Chinese solar equipment, while a booming commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, a nascent residential market, emerging storage demand and largely untapped solar potential underscored the sector's direction.The 14th edition of Solaire Expo Maroc, held under the banner of electric mobility, took place Feb. 10 to 12 at the Casablanca International Fair in Casablanca, Morocco. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...