Nigel Hollis joins Delineate as Advisor

LLANDYSUL, Wales, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global data and insights business Delineate today announced that Nigel Hollis, one of the world's most respected authorities on brand strategy, brand equity and marketing effectiveness, has joined the business as an Advisor.

Nigel brings over 40 years of experience in consumer insight, brand measurement and marketing effectiveness. He is best known for his long career at Millward Brown, later Kantar, where he served as Chief Global Analyst and was instrumental in the development of some of the industry's most widely used brand and advertising effectiveness frameworks, including BrandDynamics, which later became the foundation of BrandZ.

In his role as Advisor, Nigel will work closely with Delineate's leadership team to help shape the strategic direction of its platform, methodologies and thought leadership, supporting the company's ambition to help brands understand the world in real time and make better, faster decisions.

Commenting on the appointment, James 'JT' Turner, Founder & CEO of Delineate, said:

"Nigel brings a rare combination of deep theoretical understanding and decades of practical experience advising some of the world's most sophisticated brand owners. As Delineate continues to invest in and scale its proprietary IP, having Nigel's counsel will be invaluable - both in sharpening how our technology and methodologies help brands grow, and in ensuring our thinking remains grounded in what truly works for clients in the real world."

Nigel Hollis added:

"What attracted me to Delineate is their clear vision for the future of insight - combining strong research foundations with modern technology to deliver faster, more actionable understanding of how brands really grow. I'm excited to be working with the team and contributing to their mission of helping brands make better decisions in an increasingly complex world."

About Delineate

Delineate connects world-leading brands with their consumers by delivering live, accurate and actionable brand and campaign tracking data for faster decision making. Delineate's Proximity platform has access to consumers in over 130 countries, delivering real-time survey data via modern data tools, dashboards and APIs for insight teams, marketers, data science and analytics.

