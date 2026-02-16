Pacific Assets Trust plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 16
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0006674385
Issuer Name
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
RBC Europe Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
13-Feb-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
16-Feb-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.847325
0.000000
4.847325
5538674
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0006674385
5538674
4.847325
Sub Total 8.A
5538674
4.847325%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
RBC Europe Limited
RBC Europe Nominees Limited
4.662695
4.662695%
RBC (Channel Islands) Limited
RBC (Channel Islands) Limited
0.017504
0.017504%
RBC Europe Limited
The Corporation of Lloyds
0.167126
0.167126%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Figures based on total voting rights of 114,262,507 as per last publicised notice.
The indirect voting rights under (9) relate to shares held in client portfolios, managed by those firms, under discretionary investment management agreements.
This disclosure incorporates positions that were previously held by Brewin Dolphin Ltd, which were absorbed into RBC Europe Ltd in November 2024.
12. Date of Completion
16 th February 2026
13. Place Of Completion
Newcastle upon Tyne