Topcon Positioning Systems and Fixposition have entered an agreement to collaborate on integrated technology for future product offerings.

"Topcon provides high-precision GNSS (global navigation satellite system) positioning technologies for geomatics, construction, and agriculture applications worldwide. Working with companies such as Fixposition specialists in Visual RTK (real-time kinematic) and visual-aided positioning helps create added value for our customers," said Ron Oberlander, head of the Topcon Geomatics Platform.

"Customers are increasingly working in environments where satellite connection can be challenging, such as dense urban environments, and need consistent, reliable positioning to maintain productivity," Oberlander said. "Fixposition offers technology that augments satellite positioning, beneficial for users even while working inside structures and in indoor-outdoor transitions, without disrupting workflows by combining RTK GNSS with artificial intelligence to ensure position accuracy. We see this AI-enabled technology as an innovative integration with our next-generation GNSS solutions."

"We're proud to supply Fixposition's xFusion, vision and multi-modality fusion positioning technology to support Topcon's next-generation GNSS solutions," said Zhenzhong Su, CEO and co-founder of Fixposition. "We look forward to bringing this new solution to market helping surveying professionals across geomatics, construction, and agriculture deliver faster results and get more done without compromising quality, even in GNSS-challenging environments."

Fixposition has been integrating Topcon RTK corrections into its Vision-RTK sensors since 2023, when the companies announced an agreement providing Fixposition customers in North America and Europe with access to the Topnet Live RTK corrections service network.

This latest agreement was announced at Geo Week 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an innovation company focused on delivering precision technologies and workflow solutions for the global construction, geomatics, and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems (topconpositioning.com) is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Parent company Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Topcon Positioning Systems global social media channels for geomatics: LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

About Fixposition

Fixposition is a Swiss company specializing in Vision, IMU, and GNSS multi-modality deep fusion technology that delivers precise global position and orientation, even in GNSS-challenging environments. Fixposition is headquartered in Schlieren, Zurich, Switzerland. More at fixposition. LinkedIn, YouTube

