Bloom Technology: Next-Generation Global AI Integration Platform, Project DI, Launches

In January, six companies signed a joint MOU in Casablanca, Morocco, initiating the collaborative development of a next-generation AI integrated platform.

The platform aims to build a 'multi-layered environment' spanning both the real and virtual worlds, where AI can carry out economic, leisure, and other activities on behalf of users.

'By combining integrated AI agents with serverless technology, Project DI seeks to drive innovation in data costs while enabling virtually unlimited scalability

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / February 16, 2026 / At the signing ceremony of the joint MOU for the development of Project DI, held in Casablanca, Morocco this January, key participants pose for a commemorative photo. (From left to right) Kwon Hyuk-il, Co-founder of NAVER and CEO of EOGround; Han Sang-young, Executive Vice President, Global DX & Innovation at NAVER Cloud; David Aim, CIO of Lloyds Capital; and Lee Sang-yoon, CEO of Bloom Technology.

NAVER Cloud, Bloom Technology, Creta, EOGround, Lloyds Capital, and Nexus Core Systems, together with other partners, have officially launched Project DI (Project Digital Integration), a next-generation AI integrated platform designed to expand humanity's living spaces and life experience.

In January, the six companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Casablanca, Morocco to jointly develop Project DI. Through the agreement, they committed to combining their respective core technologies and infrastructure to present a new standard for future digital civilization. What distinguishes Project DI is its consortium-based approach. Rather than being driven by a single company, the project brings together leading players across technology, planning, content, and business development, collectively working to demonstrate and realize a new paradigm for digital human life.

"Even While You Sleep, AI Expands Your Life": Multi-Layered Spaces and AI Personas

The core vision of Project DI is the expansion of life across multi-layered spaces. This concept envisions the real world and the virtual world not as separate domains, but as a single, interconnected universe.

Within this platform, users are no longer confined to living a single life. Guided by their goals and intent, they can create multiple AI avatars and personas, allowing them to simultaneously manage real-world administrative and financial tasks while engaging in virtual experiences such as gaming and entertainment.

Project DI directly addresses two long-standing limitations of traditional virtual-world services: the friction of constant connectivity and the absence of meaningful activity. Through AI-driven digital twins and multiverse architecture, AI personas continuously learn user preferences and autonomously carry out productive, economic, and social activities across multiple environments, even when users are offline.

Much like managing a life-simulation game, users can occasionally log in to review the outcomes generated by their avatars, a digital extensions of themselves and provide direction, adjustments, or feedback. From this perspective, users take on the role of a conductor of human lives, orchestrating dozens of parallel life experiences at once.

Throughout this process, real-world services such as administration, finance, and reservations are organically integrated with virtual-world services including games, metaverse environments, communities, and creative platforms. Assets or relationships formed by AI avatars in virtual spaces can be translated into real-world benefits, while personas created to meet real-world needs can operate freely in virtual environments, making a borderless way of life possible.

NAVER Cloud's Integrated AI Agent Meets Locus Chain's Serverless Technology, Toward a Global-Scale AI Platform

The core competitive advantage of Project DI lies in the combination of NAVER Cloud's advanced data management capabilities and its proprietary integrated AI agent technology. NAVER Cloud securely accumulates and manages vast volumes of user data and unique personal information across an individual's lifetime within its cloud infrastructure. This foundation enables the creation of highly optimized AI agents designed to understand users at a deeply personal level.

These AI agents do not rely on a single model. Instead, they operate as intelligent orchestrators, dynamically selecting and integrating the most appropriate external generative and reasoning AI models based on context and purpose. Leveraging NAVER Cloud's extensive experience in lifestyle services, the agents identify and deploy specialized AI tools for tasks such as illustration, 3D modeling, and game creation, executing work autonomously on behalf of users.

This sophisticated AI agent framework delivers exponential synergy when combined with Bloom Technology's Locus Chain. Beyond supporting DID (Decentralized Identifier) authentication and transactions involving decentralized assets such as RWAs, Locus Chain provides a proprietary serverless distributed network. This infrastructure fundamentally addresses data traffic bottlenecks and the prohibitive costs that arise when hundreds of millions of users and billions of AI agents simultaneously access services built on NAVER Cloud-managed data.

By uniting NAVER Cloud's service design expertise, cloud infrastructure, and AI agent technologies with Locus Chain's infinitely scalable serverless architecture, Project DI is positioned to evolve into a true global-scale AI platform. The platform is designed to seamlessly support both centralized and decentralized assets and services, spanning B2G (government), B2B (enterprise), and B2C (consumer) use cases, and extending further into M2M (machine-to-machine) interactions, laying the foundation for a new era of AI-powered digital ecosystems.

Division of Roles Among Industry Leaders: Optimizing Technology, Experience, and Capital

Project DI is being developed through a structure in which leading companies in each field optimize their technology, expertise, and capital to enhance the platform's overall completeness. Creta serves as a central pillar connecting AI, gaming, and digital culture. The company brings together globally recognized figures from the game industry, including Thomas Vu, who contributed to the success of League of Legends; Yoon Seok-ho, widely known as the creator of Fortress; and Jang Joo-hyung, a key figure behind Aion. Together, they are developing interactive content that fuses AI with gameplay. Through content-driven engagement, Creta plays a critical role in increasing user retention and shaping the identity of AI avatars on the platform.

EOGround, led by Kwon Hyuk-il, a founding member of NAVER with extensive experience in designing search, community, and commerce services, is responsible for translating human experience into AI and leading user experience (UX) design. Building on technologies accumulated through its in-development project "QAvatar," EOGround designs the overall system architecture and strategic direction to ensure that AI avatars integrate naturally into everyday human life.

Lloyds Capital is responsible for global business development and financial structuring, supporting strategic connections with government-led (B2G) initiatives as well as large-scale private-sector projects. Its subsidiary, Nexus Core Systems, leads global AI data center strategy and provides hardware infrastructure under the direction of Jaap Zuiderveld, former Vice President overseeing Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at NVIDIA.

A project representative stated, "Project DI will create a practical yet innovative digital ecosystem that infinitely expands human experience and time through AI avatars, from public-sector use cases such as government document processing to personal self-realization within games." The representative added, "Unlike existing AI platforms that remain limited to assistive roles, Project DI goes beyond integrated life-support services to enable multidimensionally connected lives across countless digital worlds. Ultimately, this will mark the starting point of a next-generation civilization, one defined by vastly expanded, multi-layered societies and identities."

(Project DI Overview)

The overall architecture of Project DI is designed as a hybrid structure that combines an AI service layer built on NAVER Cloud's hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure with an ultra-high-speed decentralized blockchain infrastructure. At the foundation of the platform lies NAVER Cloud's globally scalable AI cloud capabilities, which form the base layer of the system. On top of this foundation, AI agents and AI avatars operate as active service entities, executing real-world and virtual services across the platform.

NAVER Cloud functions as the core infrastructure throughout Project DI, supporting large-scale AI computation, real-time data processing, service execution, and the operation of AI agents and avatars. It also handles the AI-driven transaction and service-related traffic generated across the entire platform. This architecture is designed not for a single service, but for large-scale AI-powered applications spanning public, private, and entertainment sectors. With global expansion in mind, the platform is structured to enable seamless integration with a wide range of external AI services and systems, ensuring flexibility, interoperability, and scalability at a global level.

Built on this AI cloud foundation, the starting point of Project DI is its core authentication framework, DI Authentication (DI-Auth). DI-Auth is implemented on Bloom Technology's ultra-high-speed public mainnet, Locus Chain. In this system, DID (Decentralized Identity) functions not merely as a login mechanism, but as a core infrastructure that defines a user's digital identity and authority. Through their DID, users can explicitly delegate permissions to authenticated AI avatars. Within the scope of those delegated rights, avatars can act on behalf of users to perform a wide range of digital and real-world tasks, including information retrieval, applications, reservations, and transactions. This represents a fundamental shift away from conventional service models where users must handle every step themselves toward a structure in which trusted digital agents operate autonomously on the user's behalf.

Within Project DI, AI avatars themselves are also assigned unique identifiers and authentication frameworks. Each avatar operates strictly within its authorized scope, and all executable actions, access rights, and generated records are managed and recorded on the blockchain. This architecture provides a robust technical foundation for reliably operating avatar-based automation and proxy services in high-trust domains such as public services, finance, commerce, and content usage.

Building on this authentication and AI cloud foundation, Project DI expands into a dual-platform architecture that simultaneously encompasses both the real world and the virtual world. The two core pillars of this structure are DI-PoR (Platform of Real), which serves the real-world domain, and DI-PoV (Platform of Virtual), which serves the virtual domain.

DI-PoR connects real-life services such as administration, finance, welfare, healthcare, education, travel, and commerce into a unified digital environment. Users maintain a consistent digital identity through their DID and access a wide range of services via AI avatars through a single interface. All authentication processes, records, and transactions generated in this domain are managed on blockchain-based infrastructure.

In contrast, DI-PoV represents the virtual-world domain, where metaverse experiences, games, communities, and content consumption take place. Based on a single DID, users can operate multiple AI avatars and personas, selecting different digital representations depending on their objectives. This structure enables immersive digital experiences tailored to specific contexts and use cases.

A defining feature of Project DI is that DI-PoR and DI-PoV are connected through a single DID. In the real world, users maintain a unified identity and responsibility structure, while in the virtual world they can operate multiple personas. Activities across both domains are seamlessly linked within a single digital ecosystem.

The core infrastructure supporting this architecture is Locus Chain. Developed by Bloom Technology, this ultra-high-speed public mainnet is built on a blockchain architecture capable of simultaneously processing large-scale administrative and commercial transactions as well as high-frequency gaming and entertainment transactions. In addition, it provides technology that significantly reduces server load by decentralizing large-scale data transmission and computing power, including streaming workloads. As a result, Project DI can operate highly stable services economically, even in large-scale, real-world usage environments.

(Introduction to Key Participants in Project DI)

NAVER Cloud

Naver Cloud is one of South Korea's leading AI and cloud technology companies, with extensive experience operating large-scale digital services across search, content, commerce, fintech, AI, and cloud infrastructure. Having successfully managed stable service environments for tens of millions of users, Naver Cloud's cloud and AI capabilities serve as the core foundation for AI computation, data processing, and digital portal operations throughout Project DI. Notably, its proven track record of deploying AI and digital services in both public and private sectors plays a critical role in enabling Project DI to expand as a globally scalable, user-centric digital platform.

[NAVER Twin XR (Source: Screenshot from a video on the NAVER Labs website)]

[Urban building monitoring recreated using digital twin technology (Source: Screenshot from a video on the NAVER Labs website)]

[NAVER Street View (Pangyo) - Aerial Mode (Source: NAVER Map)]

Bloom Technology

Bloom Technology is a blockchain infrastructure company that developed Locus Chain, an ultra-high-speed, ultra-lightweight public blockchain mainnet. Built on a serverless architecture, Locus Chain is designed to deliver high throughput and true decentralization even in large-scale transaction environments, while reliably supporting core functions of the digital economy such as authentication, payments, record-keeping, and settlement. Within Project DI, Locus Chain operates as the foundational layer of decentralized trust infrastructure, providing the technological backbone that securely connects public services with the digital economy.

[Locus Chain Hypercube Network Platform]

Creta

Creta is a global Web3 entertainment platform that has built large-scale user experiences and virtual economic systems centered on games, metaverse environments, and digital content. Within Project DI, Creta participates as a core component of the virtual-world domain (DI-PoV), enabling a structure in which game- and entertainment-driven, community-based digital activities are seamlessly connected with real-world services. Through this integration, Project DI expands beyond a conventional public or administrative platform into a comprehensive digital environment where users actively engage, participate, and remain immersed over time.

[Creta Multiverse / Creta Habihome]

EOGROUND

EOGROUND is a company that has developed ecosystems for AI avatars and digital personas, applying user-AI interaction models within real-world service environments. In Project DI, AI avatars function not merely as characters, but as digital agents that operate on behalf of users through explicitly delegated authority, handling tasks such as information retrieval, applications, reservations, and communication. EOGROUND's technology is applied across Project DI's user interface layer, enabling highly personalized digital experiences and new ways of utilizing digital identity in everyday life.

[EOGROUND Avatar characters]

Lloyds Capital

Lloyds Capital is a global investment and infrastructure company with extensive experience across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), as well as North America and Europe, participating in large-scale infrastructure development, data centers, emerging industry investments, and platform business structuring. Through its subsidiary, Nexus Core Systems, Lloyds Capital builds and operates AI data centers and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure, backed by a strong track record of executing nation-scale and enterprise-level projects. Within Project DI, Lloyds Capital supports global infrastructure deployment, international expansion strategies, and business structure design, playing a key role in enabling the platform's stable and scalable global rollout.

Key participants pose for a commemorative photo at the joint MOU signing ceremony for the development of Project DI, held in Casablanca, Morocco this January. (From left to right) Kwon Hyuk-il, Co-founder of NAVER and CEO of EOGROUND; Han Sang-young, Executive Vice President, Global DX & Innovation at NAVER Cloud; David Aim, CIO of Lloyds Capital; and Lee Sang-yoon, CEO of Bloom Technology.

Key participants pose for a commemorative photo at the joint MOU signing ceremony for the development of Project DI, held in Casablanca, Morocco this January. (From left to right) Kwon Hyuk-il, Co-founder of NAVER and CEO of EOGROUND; Han Sang-young, Executive Vice President, Global DX & Innovation at NAVER Cloud; David Aim, CIO of Lloyds Capital; and Lee Sang-yoon, CEO of Bloom Technology.

Inquiry: Head of Business Division, Bloom Technology Geun-soo Lee +82 10-5142-2558, komp@bloomtechnology.co.kr

SOURCE: Bloom Technology

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/next-generation-global-ai-integration-platform-project-di-launch-1137776