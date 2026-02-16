Pure Tungsten Inc: Pure Tungsten Positions South Korea Mine as Western Supply Alternative Amid Global Tungsten Shortage

First concentrate shipment from Ssangjon expected by June 2026, neighbouring a multi-billion-dollar producer, as the Company advances toward a planned public listing

HAMILTON, BM / ACCESS Newswire / February 16, 2026 / Pure Tungsten Inc. ("Pure Tungsten" or the "Company") announces plans to restart the Ssangjon mine in South Korea, a past-producing operation, with first production targeted for June 2026. The restart is expected to position the Company to supply tungsten into Western markets amid tightening global supply and increasing demand from defense and industrial sectors.

Pure Tungsten CEO, Tiger Kim, commented:

"We are very excited to bring the Ssangjon mine back into production for the first time since 1974 in the current environment of strong tungsten prices. It's the result of four years of hard work and planning and we are now close to the finishing line with the first concentrate shipment planned for June 2026."

The price of tungsten concentrate has increased by around 350% since May 2025. Initial production is expected to target approximately 1,000 tonnes of concentrate per annum, with potential for future expansion.

About Pure Tungsten

Pure Tungsten's Ssangjon mine hosts a well-defined tungsten resource and an on-site processing facility capable of producing high-quality concentrate, positioning the project among the more development-ready non-Chinese supply sources globally. The Company also benefits from support under South Korea's Critical Minerals Initiative, reflecting the country's strategic focus on securing key industrial and defense-related materials.

As the Company transitions from development to production, management believes Ssangjon is well positioned to benefit from what many analysts view as a strengthening tungsten price environment.

The Board believes that tightening availability of non-Chinese tungsten supply, together with legislative support for critical mineral development in key Western jurisdictions, provides a constructive backdrop for the restart of the Ssangjon mine and the Company's planned public listing.

For more information on Pure Tungsten, please visit here.

Contact:

Edward Balme | IR Manager

Edward.Balme@puretungsten.ca

+44 7514 584 610

SOURCE: Pure Tungsten Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/pure-tungsten-positions-south-korea-mine-as-western-supply-alternative-amid-globa-1137817