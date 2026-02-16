Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
20 Mio. € Bewertung. Zwei zugelassene Psychedelika-Produkte. NASDAQ-Uplist in Arbeit.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.02.2026 20:02 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pure Tungsten Inc: Pure Tungsten Positions South Korea Mine as Western Supply Alternative Amid Global Tungsten Shortage

First concentrate shipment from Ssangjon expected by June 2026, neighbouring a multi-billion-dollar producer, as the Company advances toward a planned public listing

HAMILTON, BM / ACCESS Newswire / February 16, 2026 / Pure Tungsten Inc. ("Pure Tungsten" or the "Company") announces plans to restart the Ssangjon mine in South Korea, a past-producing operation, with first production targeted for June 2026. The restart is expected to position the Company to supply tungsten into Western markets amid tightening global supply and increasing demand from defense and industrial sectors.

Pure Tungsten CEO, Tiger Kim, commented:
"We are very excited to bring the Ssangjon mine back into production for the first time since 1974 in the current environment of strong tungsten prices. It's the result of four years of hard work and planning and we are now close to the finishing line with the first concentrate shipment planned for June 2026."

The price of tungsten concentrate has increased by around 350% since May 2025. Initial production is expected to target approximately 1,000 tonnes of concentrate per annum, with potential for future expansion.

About Pure Tungsten

Pure Tungsten's Ssangjon mine hosts a well-defined tungsten resource and an on-site processing facility capable of producing high-quality concentrate, positioning the project among the more development-ready non-Chinese supply sources globally. The Company also benefits from support under South Korea's Critical Minerals Initiative, reflecting the country's strategic focus on securing key industrial and defense-related materials.

As the Company transitions from development to production, management believes Ssangjon is well positioned to benefit from what many analysts view as a strengthening tungsten price environment.

The Board believes that tightening availability of non-Chinese tungsten supply, together with legislative support for critical mineral development in key Western jurisdictions, provides a constructive backdrop for the restart of the Ssangjon mine and the Company's planned public listing.

For more information on Pure Tungsten, please visit here.

Contact:
Edward Balme | IR Manager
Edward.Balme@puretungsten.ca
+44 7514 584 610

SOURCE: Pure Tungsten Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/pure-tungsten-positions-south-korea-mine-as-western-supply-alternative-amid-globa-1137817

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.