Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
20 Mio. € Bewertung. Zwei zugelassene Psychedelika-Produkte. NASDAQ-Uplist in Arbeit.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.02.2026 20:18 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oilmar DMCC launches "10 Years, 10 Charities, One Responsibility" initiative

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oilmar DMCC ("Oilmar") today announced its 10-year anniversary and the launch of "10 Years. 10 Charities. One Responsibility." a giving initiative linking each year of the company's journey to charitable partners and causes aligned to the values and responsibilities underpinning global trade.

Oilmar Logo

Founded in 2015 amid volatile energy markets and geopolitical uncertainty, Oilmar has grown into a global bunker and cargo trading house with 80+ professionals, six trading hubs, and a footprint across three continents. The milestone reflects a decade of disciplined expansion, operational advancement and an enhanced emphasis on governance and long-term trust.

"In moments of calm, any company can appear strong. True strength is revealed in times of adversity, through decisions made both under scrutiny and away from it" said Yusif Mammadov, Owner of Oilmar DMCC.

"Over the past decade, we have grown through periods of volatility and transformation, but our greatest achievement is not scale, it is our character. As we mark ten years, we choose to honor our journey not through celebration alone, but through meaningful contribution."

Oilmar's early years focused on establishing a strong foundation amid challenging market conditions, followed by a period of accelerated growth into a global trading house. In recent years, the company has placed increased emphasis on data-driven trading, enhanced compliance and governance, global risk management, operational excellence and sustainable long-term growth.

To mark its anniversary, Oilmar is highlighting each year of its journey through partnerships with charities and cause areas, including humanitarian response, maritime welfare, medical support and research, hunger relief, sustainability and marine protection. Featured organisations include Emirates Red Crescent, The Mission to Seafarers, IHH Humanitarian Relief, Project CURE, Environmental Defence Fund, Cancer Research UK, World Central Kitchen, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Direct Relief, and the MSC Foundation.

"Logistics and energy connect the world, but they also have a direct impact on people's lives," added Mammadov. "As we look to the next decade, we want success to be defined not only by commercial performance, but by our responsibility to people, communities and the oceans that underpin global trade."

Oilmar DMCC is a global bunker and cargo trading house founded in 2015. The company operates across three continents with 80+ professionals and six trading hubs, supporting customers and partners across international markets.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904684/Oilmar_DMCC.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oilmar-dmcc-launches-10-years-10-charities-one-responsibility-initiative-302688884.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.