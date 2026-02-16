WGI Inc.: WGI Continues Florida Expansion with Appointment of Robin Webb as Client Partnerships Manager

Robin Webb joins WGI as Client Partnerships Manager, strengthening the firm's strategic growth initiatives across Florida's A/E/C market.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 16, 2026 / VP of Client Solutions, Jacob Gonzalez, PE, proudly announces that Robin Webb has joined WGI as a Client Partnerships Manager. Robin will support WGI's growth initiatives across Orlando and Tampa, Florida, further enhancing the firm's strategic presence throughout the state. Robin will be based in WGI's Tampa, Florida office.

Robin brings a proven track record of leading strategic business development efforts across Florida's architecture, engineering, and construction industry. Robin's strength is early-stage positioning, aligning our technical teams with client needs well before the selection process begins. Her approach is relationship-focused, centered on market expansion and executive-level client engagement.

Throughout her career, Robin has directed pipeline forecasting, key account management, and RFQ/RFP strategy. She has led statewide growth initiatives and cultivated strong relationships with architects, contractors, developers, and end users. She is recognized for positioning teams early in the pursuit lifecycle and aligning internal stakeholders around clear, disciplined strategies. Her experience spans CMAR, Design-Build, Design-Bid-Build, and P3 delivery models, supporting the successful pursuit of complex public and private-sector projects.

Jacob Gonzalez, PE, shared his enthusiasm regarding Robin's addition to WGI:

"We're excited to have Robin on the team. She has a deep understanding of the Florida market and, more importantly, she knows how to position technical teams to win. Her disciplined approach to business development and her focus on early-stage client engagement will be a major asset as we continue to scale our work across the state."

Robin has held senior business development leadership roles with both regional and national firms. She has generated substantial qualified pipelines, secured major public and private projects, and led long-range growth strategies across Florida. In addition, she has implemented structured pursuit planning processes, mentored teams, and strengthened strategic alliances within the state's competitive A/E/C landscape.

Robin's academic background is rooted in business economics, marketing, and leadership. She has furthered her expertise through executive coursework at Stanford University, the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. She remains highly active in the Florida A/E/C community through leadership roles in CREW, NAIOP, ULI, and AIA.

Robin spoke of her enthusiasm regarding her new role and arrival at WGI, stating:

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the WGI Team! Their collaborative culture, depth of technical expertise throughout all disciplines, and commitment to long-term client partnerships aligns perfectly with how I approach business development. I look forward to working alongside our teams to strengthen relationships, position us early and help drive meaningful long-term growth across the markets we serve."

As a Client Partnerships Manager, Robin will focus on strengthening long-term client relationships, enhancing pursuit strategy, and supporting WGI's continued growth across Florida.

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary consulting firm, WGI has 23 offices in ten states and serves an active client base in over 49 states. WGI specializes in roadway engineering, structural engineering, environmental sciences, water resources, geospatial services, land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development, municipal engineering, mobility planning, parking solutions, building restoration, landscape architecture, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2024, ENR ranked WGI #171 on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. ENR Magazine also named WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the Southeast United States. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

