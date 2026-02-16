Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2026) - Love Better: A Sacred Journey Back to You by Anzé Mofor has been released, offering a powerful guide to self-rediscovery and healing in relationships. This transformative book takes readers on a journey from survival love to soulful love, inviting them to break free from old patterns and embrace a more authentic, empowered version of themselves.





Love Better: A Sacred Journey Back to You is available now on Amazon

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/284017_3df85d70c4a6ab41_001full.jpg

In Love Better, Anzé Mofor delves into the concept of "survival love"; love that is built on conditionality, expectations, and the fear of abandonment. Through personal stories, reflections, and healing practices, the book guides readers through a process of reclaiming their hearts, rewiring their patterns, and rewriting their love stories. This journey is not about finding a partner, but about finding peace, truth, and power within yourself first, love, lead and live with intention and purpose.

A central theme of Love Better is the importance of choosing yourself through with care. Anze discusses how, for many, love has been a performance, shaped by childhood conditioning and societal influences that dictate what love should look like. The book emphasizes the need to break free from these external expectations and embrace the truth of who we are, without apology.

"True love begins with the journey back to yourself," says Anzé Mofor. "This book is about shedding the roles you've played for the world and rediscovering the version of you that is worthy of real love, not because of what you give, but because of who you are."

Each chapter in Love Better ends with practical reflection, affirmations, and small acts of courage, empowering readers to take responsibility for their own healing. This process is not passive; it requires engagement and action as readers reflect on their past, confront their wounds, and actively choose to love themselves better.

Love Better: A Sacred Journey Back to You is now available on Amazon and is for anyone looking to break free from unhealthy patterns, embrace their authenticity, and experience deeper, more meaningful relationships with themselves and others.

About Anzé Mofor

Anzé Mofor is a speaker, coach, and author dedicated to helping individuals reclaim their hearts and rewrite their love stories. Her work blends personal transformation with spiritual wisdom, helping women break free from survival patterns, stalemate relationships and create lasting intimacy with lives full of purpose, authenticity, and self-love. Anzé's journey of healing and empowerment has inspired countless people to prioritize self-love and take courageous steps toward reclaiming their true selves.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284017

Source: Pressmaster DMCC