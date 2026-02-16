Skymantics, LLC: Skymantics to Showcase Test Automation and AI-Driven Development for NAS Modernization at ATCA Connect 2026

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 16, 2026 / Skymantics, LLC, a leader in systems engineering and data-driven federal solutions, today announced its programming lineup for ATCA Connect 2026. From Booth 114, Skymantics will showcase how it is bridging the gap between legacy infrastructure and next-generation technology through mature Artificial Intelligence (AI) and high-fidelity synthetic data.

A Dual Presence on the Main Stage

Skymantics will participate in two pivotal sessions on Monday, March 2, addressing both the strategic and technical realities of National Airspace System (NAS) modernization:

Main Conference Panel (1:50 PM): "Modernization in Motion: How Data, Automation, and New Tools Change Operations." Skymantics will join industry leaders to discuss how cloud-based architectures and shared data are altering workflows for controllers and pilots. The discussion will weave in Skymantics' proven experience in maturing the Flight Object and Flow Object concepts to create a unified, real-time picture of NAS operations.

Industry Presentation (3:00 PM): "Bending the Iron Triangle: Scaling AI-Enabled Engineering from the Skymantics Foundry to the FAA Research Development and Operating Environment." This technical session details how Skymantics uses AI as a cultural cornerstone to shatter traditional project management constraints-improving scope, cost, and schedule simultaneously.

Shattering the "Iron Triangle" with the Skymantics Foundry

At the heart of Skymantics' exhibit is the Skymantics Foundry, a proven environment where AI-enabled workflows generate radical productivity gains:

Software Engineering: 36% average productivity increase via AI-supported Test Driven Development (TDD).

Systems Engineering: "Requirements Multiplexing" that reduces feedback loops from weeks to minutes.

Data Science: Amplification factors as high as 70% by automating "data munging".

Efficiency: Metrics proving a 12-person team can gain the equivalent of 3.07 Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) capacity.

High-Fidelity Data for a Modern NAS

Skymantics will also feature its work in Synthetic Data Generation, a capability perfected during its prime contract with the IRS. By creating reliable synthetic data, Skymantics allows agencies to test approximately 200 applications while protecting sensitive information-a framework now being applied to the FAA's Research Development and Operating Environment (RD-OE).

"Modernization is no longer theoretical; it's showing up on the scope and in the cockpit," said Charles Chen, CEO at Skymantics. "We are demonstrating that by integrating AI into the very fabric of our engineering culture, we can deliver a service-based NAS faster and more securely than previously thought possible".

Visit Skymantics at Booth 114 to see live demonstrations of AI-enabled DevOps and discuss the future of Info-Centric NAS.

