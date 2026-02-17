Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Carbon Fiber Market to Register 18% CAGR Through 2031 Driven by Expanding Asia-Pacific Demand Across Renewable Energy and Mobility Applications, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the global carbon fiber market is projected to grow from 245.37 kilotons in 2026 to 562.77 kilotons by 2031, registering a strong CAGR of 18.06%. Demand remains robust, supported by expanding offshore wind installations, rising use of hydrogen storage tanks, and increasing production of battery-electric vehicles. Advancements in automated fiber-placement (AFP) technology are also lowering manufacturing costs and improving efficiency. At the same time, recycled carbon fiber initiatives and regional sourcing policies in markets like India and the Middle East are reshaping supply chains, despite ongoing challenges linked to energy intensity and raw material price fluctuations

Asia-Pacific: Leading Hub for Carbon Fiber Production and Demand

Asia-Pacific stands as the dominant region in the carbon fiber market, supported by its strong manufacturing base and integrated supply chains. Countries such as China and Japan benefit from advanced production capabilities, while India is steadily expanding its footprint through policy support and infrastructure growth. The region's expanding wind energy sector and rising automotive production continue to fuel demand for lightweight composite materials. Competitive operating costs and reliable access to key raw materials further strengthen Asia-Pacific's leadership position in the global market.

Carbon Fiber Market Trends and Key Drivers

Expansion of Offshore Wind Projects Driving Advanced Blade Materials

The rapid build-out of offshore wind farms is increasing the need for longer, stronger turbine blades. Carbon fiber is increasingly used in spar caps and structural reinforcements to reduce blade weight while maintaining stiffness and fatigue resistance.

Growing Demand for Hydrogen and CNG Storage Tanks in Commercial Transport

Carbon fiber-wrapped Type IV cylinders are becoming the preferred solution for high-pressure hydrogen and CNG storage in trucks, buses, and rail applications. Their lighter weight and superior burst strength make them more attractive than traditional steel or aluminum alternatives, helping fleet operators improve payload efficiency and lower lifetime operating costs.

Automation Technologies Accelerating Composite Manufacturing

Advanced automated fiber-placement systems are transforming composite production by significantly reducing cycle times and labor intensity. Integrated processes combining automated layup and winding technologies are improving throughput for aerospace structures and pressure vessels alike.

Carbon Fiber Industry Segmentation Insights

By Raw Material

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

Petroleum Pitch and Rayon

By Fiber Type

Virgin Carbon Fiber (VCF)

Recycled Carbon Fiber (RCF)

Others

By Application

Composite Materials

Textiles

Micro-Electrodes

Catalysis

By End-User Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Alternative Energy

Automotive

Construction and Infrastructure

Sporting Goods

Other End-User Industries

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/carbon-fiber-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Carbon Fiber Market Share by Region

North America: Aerospace Strength and EV Momentum

North America holds the next major position, supported by aerospace leaders and accelerating electric vehicle programs. Capacity additions by major producers are improving local supply for both aviation and automotive applications. At the same time, growing recycled fiber initiatives are enhancing sustainability and strengthening the regional supply chain.

Europe: Sustainability-Driven Demand and Advanced Manufacturing

Europe, demand is sustained by offshore wind development, strict vehicle emission standards, and strong aerospace manufacturing. Lightweight composite adoption remains central to meeting efficiency goals, while policy support and renewable energy sourcing are helping producers manage energy challenges and reduce environmental impact.

Carbon Fiber Companies:

AandP Technology, Inc.

Anshan Senoda Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

DowAksa

Formosa Plastics Group

Hexcel Corporation

HS HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS

Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd.

KUREHA CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Nippon Graphite Fiber Co., Ltd.

Rock West Composites, Inc.

SGL Carbon

Sigmatex (UK) Limited

Solvay

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Teijin Limited

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

UMATEX

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

