Canadian author Carrie Herthwell's debut novel, Don't Let Chacha Die, has been awarded the 2026 Distinguished Favorite - Independent Press Award, an internationally recognized competition honoring excellence in independent publishing across various genres.





Carrie Herthwell's debut novel, "Don't Let Chacha Die" earns a 2026 Distinguished Favorite honor from the Independent Press Award in LGBTQ Fiction

The award-winning transgender fiction follows teenager Chacha as they navigate adolescence and young adulthood under an oppressive regime that divides society into four hierarchical genders. Chacha secretly identifies as "bent," a gender considered impure and punishable by death, forcing them to endure the psychological torment of conformity to survive.

"This award is a win for all of us," said Herthwell. "Having a book about a sensitive topic recognized by such a distinguished book award is a sign of hope that it's possible for our modern society to grow in empathy."

Set in the fictional nation of Stormland under the rule of the God-King, Don't Let Chacha Die explores themes of trauma, healing, resistance against oppression, and the power of human connection. The novel examines the psychological harm caused by being denied the safety to exist authentically, while highlighting the healing effects of genuine friendship and community.

The book arrives at a culturally significant moment, offering an empathetic perspective on the experience of living with a marginalized gender identity at a time when transgender individuals face increasing negative media attention and misinformation. Dedicated to "all the Chachas out there", if anyone is forced to hide their authentic selves to protect themselves from violence or ostracization, the title serves as a call to action to make the world safer for vulnerable communities.

Herthwell, who grew up in British Columbia, holds a Bachelor of Arts with distinction in Creative Writing from Kwantlen Polytechnic University (2021). She identifies as a neurodivergent, queer, white, cisgender woman and lives in Langley with her partner and two daughters.

"Crafting Don't Let Chacha Die helped me grow as a writer and a person because it required I think outside of my own social and cultural conditioning. I never imagined the resulting novel would be recognized by such a distinguished book award. I feel so honored and it has made me feel full of hope about the future. I hope that many more people can find reassurance in reading a narrative that doesn't shy away from the difficult realities of a marginalized existence-a narrative that at its heart believes in the real possibility of finding safety, hope, freedom and healing."

Don't Let Chacha Die is the first in what Herthwell calls the GeneEarth novels, a series of standalone books set in the same universe. The author plans to release several more titles exploring this dystopian world.

Written for queer folks, allies, feminists, and readers who enjoy dystopian fiction, the new adult novel appeals to young adults and older teenagers. As someone who masked for years as a neurodivergent person and experienced resulting depression, Herthwell brings personal understanding to the narrative's exploration of what it means to hide one's authentic self.

"I firmly believe it's kind friends, family and communities that make us stronger, and so I hope Don't Let Chacha Die inspires readers to be that for one another," said Herthwell.

Don't Let Chacha Die is available on multiple platforms including Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Google Play Books, and other major retailers worldwide. Readers can find purchase links for all available platforms at https://books2read.com/u/4jzVwk.

Readers can connect with Herthwell through her official website and follow her on Instagram. For those interested in the creative process behind the novel, Herthwell has written a detailed reflection on crafting fictional genders for Don't Let Chacha Die, available in the blogs section of her official website.

