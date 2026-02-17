DealFlow Events: The Venture Debt Conference Announces Speakers for April 16 Event in New York

Fourth Annual Conference to Address Venture Debt, Growth Debt, and Private Credit Trends

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / DealFlow Events today announced the speakers for the 4th annual Venture Debt Conference, scheduled for April 16, 2026, in New York City.

Venture debt and growth debt have become established components of private credit and venture-backed company capital structures. Even as venture equity markets remain selective, demand for non-dilutive financing solutions continues, with companies and investors emphasizing capital efficiency, runway extension, structured downside protection, and disciplined underwriting.

The Venture Debt Conference convenes lenders, direct lending platforms, institutional investors, venture capital firms, venture-backed companies, legal advisors, and structured finance professionals active in venture and growth debt markets.

The 2026 program will address:

The 2026 venture debt market outlook, including issuance trends, pricing dynamics, and capital availability

Founder and VC perspectives on venture debt, examining how borrowers and equity sponsors evaluate non-dilutive financing

Lessons from venture-backed companies that faced structural or liquidity challenges

Offensive and defensive venture debt strategies in volatile markets

Raising growth capital in Israel and cross-border markets

Aligning venture debt timing with equity raises and M&A strategy

Adjacent and specialty credit strategies within the broader private credit ecosystem

Distressed borrower engagement and restructuring outcomes

Risk management, workouts, covenant enforcement, and recovery processes

The role of artificial intelligence in credit underwriting and risk assessment

Confirmed Speakers Include:

Nick Acimovic, Managing Partner, Jovian Capital Management

Ella Adhannah, Managing Director, Hercules Capital

Michael Balkin, CEO, Horizon Technology Finance

Charles Charpentier, Partner, Troutman Pepper Locke

Prasant Chunduru, Managing Director, Head of Tech Credit Solutions, HSBC US

Arthur Daemmrich, Professor, Arizona State U.

Bob Eisenbach, Of Counsel, Cooley

Eric Goldberg, Partner, DLA Piper

Alexander Gorokhovskiy, Managing Director, Deutsche Bank Private Credit & Infrastructure, Deutsche Bank

Jason Holley, Senior Director, Impact Partners

Jonathan Jacobs, Partner, Morrison Foerster's Finance Group

Mike Lederman, Head of Innovation Banking, Western Alliance Bank

Heidi Lipton, Founding Partner, Rock Creek Advisors

John Markell, Managing Partner, Armentum Partners

Nate McOmber, Managing Director, G2 Capital Advisors

Andy Mizerek, Senior Director of Marketing, Runway Growth Partners

Craig Netterfield, Managing Partner, Columbia Lake Partners

Matt Pangle, Financial Services Associate, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Martin Pichinson, Co-Founder & Co-Manager, Sherwood Partners

Jennifer Post, Managing Partner, Thompson Coburn, LLP

Brad Pritchard, Senior Managing Director, Structural Capital

Mehak Rashid, Partner, Legal Scale

Ruslan Sergeyev, Managing Director, Hercules Capital

Mark Solovy, Co-Head, Technology Finance Group, Monroe Capital

David Teten, Managing Partner, Versatile Venture Capital

Melissa Wasser, Partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Simon Weintraub, Partner, VArnon, Tadmor-Levy

Troy Zander, Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Additional conference information is available at: https://venturedebtconference.com/

