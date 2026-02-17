DealFlow Events: The Venture Debt Conference Announces Speakers for April 16 Event in New York

Fourth Annual Conference to Address Venture Debt, Growth Debt, and Private Credit Trends
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / DealFlow Events today announced the speakers for the 4th annual Venture Debt Conference, scheduled for April 16, 2026, in New York City.
Venture debt and growth debt have become established components of private credit and venture-backed company capital structures. Even as venture equity markets remain selective, demand for non-dilutive financing solutions continues, with companies and investors emphasizing capital efficiency, runway extension, structured downside protection, and disciplined underwriting.
The Venture Debt Conference convenes lenders, direct lending platforms, institutional investors, venture capital firms, venture-backed companies, legal advisors, and structured finance professionals active in venture and growth debt markets.
The 2026 program will address:
The 2026 venture debt market outlook, including issuance trends, pricing dynamics, and capital availability
Founder and VC perspectives on venture debt, examining how borrowers and equity sponsors evaluate non-dilutive financing
Lessons from venture-backed companies that faced structural or liquidity challenges
Offensive and defensive venture debt strategies in volatile markets
Raising growth capital in Israel and cross-border markets
Aligning venture debt timing with equity raises and M&A strategy
Adjacent and specialty credit strategies within the broader private credit ecosystem
Distressed borrower engagement and restructuring outcomes
Risk management, workouts, covenant enforcement, and recovery processes
The role of artificial intelligence in credit underwriting and risk assessment
The 2026 Venture Debt Conference is presented with the support of lead sponsor Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
Nick Acimovic, Managing Partner, Jovian Capital Management
Ella Adhannah, Managing Director, Hercules Capital
Michael Balkin, CEO, Horizon Technology Finance
Charles Charpentier, Partner, Troutman Pepper Locke
Prasant Chunduru, Managing Director, Head of Tech Credit Solutions, HSBC US
Arthur Daemmrich, Professor, Arizona State U.
Bob Eisenbach, Of Counsel, Cooley
Eric Goldberg, Partner, DLA Piper
Alexander Gorokhovskiy, Managing Director, Deutsche Bank Private Credit & Infrastructure, Deutsche Bank
Jason Holley, Senior Director, Impact Partners
Jonathan Jacobs, Partner, Morrison Foerster's Finance Group
Mike Lederman, Head of Innovation Banking, Western Alliance Bank
Heidi Lipton, Founding Partner, Rock Creek Advisors
John Markell, Managing Partner, Armentum Partners
Nate McOmber, Managing Director, G2 Capital Advisors
Andy Mizerek, Senior Director of Marketing, Runway Growth Partners
Craig Netterfield, Managing Partner, Columbia Lake Partners
Matt Pangle, Financial Services Associate, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
Martin Pichinson, Co-Founder & Co-Manager, Sherwood Partners
Jennifer Post, Managing Partner, Thompson Coburn, LLP
Brad Pritchard, Senior Managing Director, Structural Capital
Mehak Rashid, Partner, Legal Scale
Ruslan Sergeyev, Managing Director, Hercules Capital
Mark Solovy, Co-Head, Technology Finance Group, Monroe Capital
David Teten, Managing Partner, Versatile Venture Capital
Melissa Wasser, Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
Simon Weintraub, Partner, VArnon, Tadmor-Levy
Troy Zander, Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
Additional conference information is available at: https://venturedebtconference.com/
About the Venture Debt Conference
The Venture Debt Conference is an annual capital markets event dedicated exclusively to venture debt, growth debt, and related private credit strategies. The conference brings together active market participants to discuss transaction structures, risk management frameworks, capital allocation strategies, and evolving trends in venture lending and structured finance.
About DealFlow Events
DealFlow Events produces industry-focused conferences covering private credit, venture debt, microcap investing, SPACs, PIPEs, and related capital markets sectors.
