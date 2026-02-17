Anzeige
17.02.2026 06:54 Uhr
Visit Sweden: With most islands in the world, Sweden offers five to travellers

Sweden invites tourists to make their dream come true: Applications open to get one of five of Sweden's more than 267,000 islands, defined by calm, clean air and restorative nature.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The idea of escaping to a private island has long symbolised the ultimate dream for many, with islands embodying not just luxury but also space, rest and recovery.

Sweden now offers the opportunity to make this dream come true by providing five of the country's islands to international travellers for one year of use.

A recent global YouGov survey found that people are drawn to silence, fresh air, and free access to nature. 77% said they would consider visiting a Swedish island. 44% of respondents said they would gladly escape the crowds by going to their own island. In Germany and France, one in five admits they'd appreciate some time away from their life partner.

The initiative Your Swedish Island now redefines luxury as simplicity, space, and nature rather than exclusivity or excess. Sweden boasts a total of 267,570 islands.

"Sweden has more islands than any other country in the world, and we would like to invite people to enjoy what may be the most genuine form of luxury: the peace and tranquillity of nature on your own island", says Susanne Andersson, CEO at Visit Sweden.

The initiative, launched by Visit Sweden in partnership with the National Property Board, welcomes travellers to apply to become custodians of one of five carefully selected islands. Each location is wonderfully secluded, yet close enough to a local community for essentials - whether it's picking up groceries, posting a letter, or joining a traditional Midsummer celebration.

International travellers are welcome to upload videos explaining why they deserve a one-year right to use one of the five selected islands. A jury will select successful applicants based on creativity and personal motivation, who win a trip to Sweden.

"If you don't get one of these islands, don't worry. Sweden has many more for everyone to enjoy," says Susanne Andersson. "From quiet lakes to open coastlines, there's an island paradise waiting for one and all."

Source: Survey, June/July 2025, YouGov/Visit Sweden

More about Your Swedish Island

Press images; Images of Swedish islands

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vaTnvqgBkt4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902292/Visit_Sweden.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777377/5794407/Visit_Sweden_Logo.jpg

Island paradise Sweden. Credits: Anders Klapp/imagebank.sweden.se

Visit Sweden

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/with-most-islands-in-the-world-sweden-offers-five-to-travellers-302686320.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
