Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTCQX: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to highlight two significant near resource drill targets at its feasibility stage, high-grade copper-zinc development project (the "Project") located in Northwest British Columbia.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper stated: "multiple near resource high priority drill targets present opportunity for us to drive towards our objective - exploration with our goal to significantly increase the size of the current resource. The Hamburger and The Gap targets combine for over 4km2 of highly prospective geophysical and geologically constrained target areas planned for testing in our 2026 drill program. These targets present potential for significant scale and value addition to the Kutcho project."

Multiple Untested VMS Targets Within 5 km of Defined Resources

The prospective, near planar, Kutcho Time Horizon extends for over 12 km along strike and includes both the Hamburger and the Gap targets. These are untested ZTEM conductivity highs near to the known mineralization - strongly supported by geology, magnetic, and seismic data to 850 m depth.

The Hamburger VMS target covers an area of 2.8 km 2 - more than double that of the defined Mineral Resource at the Main Deposit.

The Gap VMS target covers an area of 1.3 km 2 at the confluence of two important conductivity trends.

at the confluence of two important conductivity trends. All near resource targets have either never been drill tested or are significantly under explored by drilling.





Figure1: Plan view of the geologically contrained ZTEM conductivity high within the Kutcho Time Horizon that encompasses the known resource lenses and new near resource targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3735/283961_9e11a789a4055845_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Isometric view looking to the Southwest showing topography, the Kutcho Time Horizon with ZTEM conductivity, known resources, historic and planned drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3735/283961_9e11a789a4055845_003full.jpg

Hamburger - The Largest Untested ZTEM Target

Hamburger is large high priority target area of over 2.8 km2 - an area more than double the current known Mineral Resource at the Main Deposit. Geological indicators allow room for multiple exploration target types, including downfaulted or parallel mineralization trends that have not been drill tested before.

Up dip of the Hamburger ZTEM high conductivity target, four historical drillholes intersected Kutcho Time Horizon rocks that consist of silica pyrite altered lapilli tuff. On the Project this combination of rock type and alteration is indicative of being proximal to VMS mineralization.

Just west and outside of the ZTEM constrained conductivity model target, historic drill holes E062 intercepted the Kutcho time horizon rocks which returned significantly anomalous values of 0.227% Cu & 1.07% Zn over 1.9 m. In productive VMS systems this level of anomalous result can occur within 50-100 m of significant and potentially economic massive sulphide mineralization.

In 2026 the company plans to drill three broadly spaced drill holes that are designed to intersect the thickest volumes of high ZTEM conductivity, overlapping with zones of greatest inversion confidence, and paleo-basement highs.

Figure 3: Isometric view looking to the West-southwest highlighting the Hamburger VMS Target showing topography, the Kutcho time horizon with ZTEM conductivity, known resources, historical and planned drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3735/283961_9e11a789a4055845_004full.jpg

The Gap - A Large High Priority Target Area of Over 1.3 km2 - a Nexus of Trends

The Gap target occurs at the confluence of two important conductivity trends. The intersection of these trends is interpreted to be a possible focal point for VMS style mineralization. The second trend could reveal a link between the Main and Sumac Deposits in the hear of "The Gap". The Gap target is contiguous with the western end of the Main Deposit. The deepest holes at the western end of the Main Deposit indicate westward along strike continuity of mineralization. This trend has not been closed off by drilling.

The Gap ZTEM conductivity target was intersected in sparse historical drilling. Historical drilling has positive indicators of VMS mineralization with carbonate alteration and intersections of pyrite mineralization of lengths of up to 15 m (hole K022).

In 1976 the up-dip edge of The Gap target was intercepted by two holes spaced 250 m apart. The holes intersected the conductivity model's target domain and the Kutcho Time Horizon, but the core was not sampled or retained. The holes intersected sulphidic schist below strong dolomite/carbonate alteration indicative of proximity to VMS mineralization. One hole, K022 (1976) intersected 15 m of pyritic alteration in the Kutcho Time Horizon and within the high ZTEM conductivity model at 284 m down hole, with a maximum anomalous copper value of 600 ppm from 297.3 m to 299.6 m. This level of anomalous grades in nearby drilling are encouraging in that significant and potentially economic massive sulphide mineralization may coincide with the conductivity target.

The historical drillholes indicate that alteration associated with the Main Deposit continues along strike from known mineralization, the ZTEM constrained conductivity model provides a focussed drill target areas more likely to contain sulphide mineralization.

In 2026 two holes 860 m apart, are planned to test each of the conductivity trends in the highest confidence model areas.







Figure 4: Isometric view looking to the Southwest highlighting the The Gap VMS Target showing topography, the Kutcho time horizon with ZTEM conductivity, known resources, historical and planned drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3735/283961_9e11a789a4055845_005full.jpg

The 2026 Exploration Program

The Company plans to drill test the Hamburger and the Gap targets in 2026. Six holes are planned to test these two targets. Each hole will be accompanied by a down-hole EM survey which will confirm EM strength and avail target direction refinement. Details on further drill targets will be outlined in upcoming announcements.

Qualified Persons

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Sharp, P.Eng BC (Lic. No. 47907), FAusIMM, Chief Operating Officer for Kutcho Copper, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Notes

Regional and Near Resource Exploration Targets are considered early-stage exploration targets which do not contain any mineral resources as defined by NI 43-101. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource for the targets disclosed. It is uncertain whether further exploration will result in these targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

ZTEM is an acronym referring to the Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic technique which is a geophysical technique utilizing natural earth currents to image the subsurface three-dimensional distribution of apparent resistivity to depths exceeding one kilometer.

VTEM is an acronym referring the "Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic" technique and is useful for detecting and discriminating between moderate to excellent conductors.

Electrical Conductivity may indicate the presence of mineralization of economic interest, but also a range of other possibilities, including electrically conductive mudstones, alteration and mineralization such as pyrite.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company recently completed a feasibility study on the Kutcho project and is advancing permitting with the objective of getting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "advance", "de-risk", "execute", "incorporate", "accretive", "plans", "compelling", "believes", "intends", "potential", "value opportunities", "upside", variations of these words and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", "should" or "would" occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements and information related to the Feasibility Study; the funding, timing and results of planned exploration programs; the ability of the Company to upgrade inferred mineral resources to higher categories and, subsequently, to mineral reserves; the outcome of potential optimizations and opportunities identified in the Feasibility Study and subsequently; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects, including the environmental assessment process; the ability of the Company to conclude agreements with First Nations; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

