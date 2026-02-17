Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
20 Mio. € Bewertung. Zwei zugelassene Psychedelika-Produkte. NASDAQ-Uplist in Arbeit.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUAY | ISIN: US05722G1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 68V
Tradegate
16.02.26 | 19:30
52,35 Euro
+0,31 % +0,16
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,8052,3807:22
51,4752,2307:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.02.2026 07:10 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BAKER HUGHES AND VALLOUREC SIGN A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ON UNDERGROUND HYDROGEN STORAGE WITH THE DELPHY SOLUTION

BAKER HUGHES AND VALLOUREC SIGN A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ON UNDERGROUND HYDROGEN STORAGE WITH THE DELPHY SOLUTION

Meudon (France), on February 17, 2026 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, focused on advancing hydrogen storage solutions for the green hydrogen market.

The collaboration is intended to build a closer, long-term cooperation to better serve customers across the industrial green hydrogen value chain - including green ammonia, sustainable fuels and green steel manufacturing - as well as the clean power sector, such as data centers. This MOU includes the future integration of Vallourec's Delphy storage solution with Baker Hughes compression solutions. The areas of collaboration will focus on optimizing compression-storage configurations, determining the most efficient operating pressures for each application, and ultimately helping customers reduce total cost of ownership while increasing their competitiveness.

Delphy is Vallourec's market-ready underground hydrogen storage solution, capable of storing up to 100 tons of green hydrogen gas vertically. Engineered to combine high-pressure performance, minimal surface footprint, and industry-leading safety, this Vallourec's turnkey solution has already been certified by Bureau Veritas and DNV. The collaboration with Baker Hughes, an established leader in compression technology solutions that deliver significant improvements in the overall green hydrogen plant footprint, is a new step in establishing Vallourec as a key player in the green hydrogen value chain.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec commented:"We are proud to initiate this collaboration with Baker Hughes, a recognized leader in compression technology. Our capabilities are highly complementary, particularly as Baker Hughes holds strong expertise in compression, a critical step before the storage of compressed hydrogen. This cooperation confirms Vallourec's strategy to develop relationships along the value chain and commitment to bringing green hydrogen, at scale, for industry decarbonization."

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.
Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.
In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Daniel Thomson
Tel: +44 (0)75 91 83 74 05
daniel.thomson@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:
Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10
actionnaires@vallourec.com

Press relations: Taddeo
Romain Grière
Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29
romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74
nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

Attachment

  • PR - MoU - Baker Hughes

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.