Dienstag, 17.02.2026
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
WKN: A1H65A | ISIN: NL0010391025 | Ticker-Symbol: PHGN
Tradegate
17.02.26 | 08:25
1,328 Euro
-0,23 % -0,003
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
17.02.2026 08:10 Uhr
Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group to present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Leiden, the Netherlands, February 17, 2026: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) today announced its participation in the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference being held virtually on February 25-26, 2026.

Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, and Anurag Relan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will present on Wednesday, February 25 at 12:40pm ET/18:40 CET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be made available in the "Upcoming Events" and "News" sections of Pharming's website.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Pharming's management team, please contact Investor Relations at investor@pharming.com or your Oppenheimer representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are developing and commercializing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a significant proportion of its employees based in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:
Investor Relations
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: investor@pharming.com

Media Relations
Global: Saskia Mehring, Corporate Communications Manager
T: +31 6 28 32 60 41
E: media.relations@pharming.com

U.S.: Ethan Metelenis (Precision AQ on behalf of Pharming)
T: +1 (917) 882-9038

Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

Attachment

  • Pharming to present at Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference_EN_17FEB2026

