Enginuity: Industry Minister Chris McDonald Champions Apprenticeship Reforms on new 'Steph on Skills' Podcast

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry Minister Chris McDonald, has defended Government planned apprenticeship reforms following fears from businesses across the country that they will undermine standards reduce economic growth, in a podcast published today (17th February).

Speaking exclusively to broadcaster Steph McGovern on her 'Steph on Skills' - powered by Enginuity, the minister was told that shorter and less exacting apprenticeships could lower standards and damage industry's ability to grow.

Responding to questions about fears that the reforms might lower standards and undermine the UK's renowned 'gold standard' apprenticeships, Minister McDonald made it clear that the Government remains committed to maintaining and enhancing quality, while also broadening opportunities for young people.

"A key focus of these reforms is to significantly expand the number of apprenticeship opportunities available to young people across the country," said McDonald. "We want apprenticeships to be a first-choice pathway, not a fallback. The Prime Minister himself has backed this, aiming for two-thirds of young people to progress through apprenticeships or university."

McDonald acknowledged industry feedback regarding the apprenticeship levy, pointing out that many businesses have found the current system too restrictive. "We're listening to industry," he explained. "Many employers, especially in sectors like hydrogen and carbon capture, have asked for shorter, more flexible courses that allow them to upskill staff efficiently. We're responding to that by making the system more adaptable."

He illustrated the importance of flexibility with the example of an apprentice working offshore, who must be multi-skilled in areas such as mechanical and hydraulic engineering to meet the demands of modern industry. "Multi-skilling is increasingly vital. If you've previously trained in offshore oil and gas, for instance, but lack hydraulics experience, these reforms will make it easier to access new opportunities in growing sectors like offshore wind," McDonald said.

Addressing concerns about potential impacts on standards, the Minister emphasised, "We shouldn't conflate difference with lower quality. Industry pays according to skill, and qualifications remain robust. For example, achieving code five welder status still opens doors to roles that require the highest expertise and command higher pay. The reforms are about widening participation and meeting industry needs, not diluting standards."

Ann Watson, CEO of former Sector Skills Council Enginuity, responding to the Minister's remarks, said: "Let's hope that the minister is correct in his assertions. Apprenticeships within the engineering and manufacturing sector are an important quality mark of competence and employers whilst welcoming continuous improvement do not want assessment of competence to be undermined.

"Enginuity is continually assessing industry opinion and is only too well aware of the genuine fears held by so many SMEs across the country - many are unaware of the reforms and those that are, have concerns about the reforms undermining the apprenticeship brand.

"To make the reforms a success it needs to be a truly collaborative approach to finding the right solution to maintain employer confidence in the apprenticeship and to provide more opportunities for young people within a sector that desperately needs more engineers and manufacturers.

"The problem with radical reform is that once made and damage is done to the system, it's very hard to row back and repair."

